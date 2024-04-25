📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

By Entrepreneur Store

It's no secret that publishing digital content is an essential method for getting more eyes on your business in today's age. While blogging and SEO can serve you well, a thorough and informative e-book can also expand the reach of your business and potentially generate passive online income. Plus, with AI, you can generate content much faster than ever before.

From April 22nd through 11:59 p.m. PT on April 30th, you can get a lifetime subscription to My AI eBook Creation Pro for just $24.97 (reg. $400). You don't need a publishing background or a technical one to use this easy and intuitive program.

You can enter essential information for the e-book you have in mind—e.g., the name, category, target audience, tone, etc. From there, you simply prompt the AI, and it can generate a range of titles, one of which you can pick. Then, it creates a series of chapter titles. Once you hone those in, it generates the full e-book. Of course, you can edit and format to customize to your specific needs as much as you want.

Don't limit your company's reach to simply that of your latest digital marketing strategy. Share your expertise with the world via e-books, and streamline the process of creating and publishing them with this attractively priced subscription. One recent five-star review puts it well, stating, "For the price, it is a bargain."

