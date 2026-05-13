He Ran a Furniture Business for 20 Years. Now He and His Son Are Taking On Smoothie King and Jamba.

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After more than 20 years running a successful furniture business, Daniel Boone decided his next chapter needed to mean something more. The Scottsdale entrepreneur walked into a smoothie shop one day and walked out with a vision: a high-protein smoothie concept that made nutrition a seamless part of everyday life. He brought his son Ethan in on the idea early, planting the seed when Ethan was just 16.

Together, they created HB Protein Smoothies—a proprietary formula packed with 35 to 50 grams of protein and just 250 to 400 calories. Now they’re taking on the giants. Their first franchisee, John Oswald—a former investment banker with experience spanning Wolfgang Puck, P.F. Chang’s, and Panera Bread—has committed to opening five locations in South Florida. The brand recently signed four multi-unit deals in two months, including its first international market in British Columbia, Canada.

HB partnered with Fransmart, the franchise development firm behind Five Guys and QDOBA, to fuel national expansion.