Apple’s New Siri Revamp Will Auto-Delete Your Chats. It’s a Direct Shot at ChatGPT.

Listen to this post

Apple is finally giving Siri its own standalone app, and the biggest feature isn’t about what it can do, but what it won’t keep. At the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, Apple will unveil a revamped Siri that automatically deletes conversations after 30 days or one year, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. It’s a privacy-focused pitch designed to set Apple apart from ChatGPT and other AI chatbots that store and train on user data.

The new Siri will be powered by Google Gemini and offer a chatbot experience similar to ChatGPT, but with more limitations on how long user information can be stored and used. Apple executives will reportedly argue the company is taking a more privacy-friendly approach than most other AI companies, positioning privacy as a competitive advantage in the AI race.

But Gurman thinks the privacy emphasis might also serve another purpose: excusing Siri’s shortcomings compared to competing products. The focus on privacy could also obscure the fact that Google is handling some of the security, known for harvesting of vast amounts of personal search, browsing, and location data.