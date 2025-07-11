Here Are the 10 Highest-Paying Jobs with the Lowest Risk of Being Replaced By AI: 'Safest Jobs Right Now' A new report from career resources platform Resume Genius finds the top 10 AI-proof careers expected to see the most growth within the next decade.
Key Takeaways
- Resume Genius released its 2025 Fastest-Growing, AI-Proof Jobs Report on Thursday.
- The report uncovers the top jobs with the lowest automation risk and the highest salaries.
- All of the roles are in the healthcare and applied science industries.
Is AI coming for your job?
Goldman Sachs predicted in a 2023 report that AI could replace 300 million full-time jobs. McKinsey wrote in the same year that 375 million workers may be displaced by AI by 2030.
As workers increasingly face the threat of automation, researchers at the career resources platform Resume Genius looked at the top professions with the lowest risk of being replaced by AI. In a new report released Thursday, the researchers found 10 roles that met the criteria: high pay (at least $49,500), high job growth (above 10% for 2023 to 2033), and a low automation risk (below 50%).
The researchers evaluated various professions using pay data and projected job growth rates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. They also assessed automation risk using a probability calculator.
Related: 'Fully Replacing People': A Tech Investor Says These Two Professions Should Be the Most Wary of AI Taking Their Jobs
All of the careers that met the challenge are in the healthcare and applied science industries.
"AI can write code and crunch numbers, but it can't comfort a patient or make a call in a crisis," said Resume Genius lead career expert Eva Chan. "The safest jobs right now are the most human ones. The fastest-growing work today depends on care, judgment, and presence, which are all things AI still can't do."
The median annual salaries for these jobs range from $62,580 to $149,910.
Related: Amazon CEO Tells Employees AI Will Replace Their Jobs in the 'Next Few Years'
AI industry experts have been sounding the alarm about AI replacing jobs for months. Geoffrey Hinton, called the "Godfather of AI" for his pioneering AI research, stated in an interview last month that "AI is just going to replace everybody" in white-collar jobs. The Nobel Prize winner said on an episode of the podcast "Diary of a CEO" that "a person and an AI assistant" would be able to replace the jobs that "10 people did previously."
Meanwhile, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said in May that within the next five years, AI could cause unemployment to rise 20% as the technology wipes out half of all entry-level, white-collar jobs.
To avoid the impending job cuts, here are 10 AI-proof jobs, according to Resume Genius.
1. Computer and information research scientist
Median salary: $149,910
Estimated job growth: 26%
AI job takeover risk: 31%
2. Physician assistant
Median salary: $133,260
Estimated job growth: 28%
AI job takeover risk: 0%
3. Nurse practitioner
Median salary: $132,050
Estimated job growth: 40%
AI job takeover risk: 0%
4. Veterinarian
Median salary: $125,510
Estimated job growth: 19%
AI job takeover risk: 7%
5. Medical and health services manager
Median salary: $117,960
Estimated job growth: 29%
AI job takeover risk: 16%
6. Speech-language pathologist
Median salary: $95,410
Estimated job growth: 18%
AI job takeover risk: 9%
7. Operations research analyst
Median salary: $91,290
Estimated job growth: 23%
AI job takeover risk: 42%
8. Epidemiologist
Median salary: $83,980
Estimated job growth: 19%
AI job takeover risk: 7%
9. Logistician
Median salary: $80,880
Estimated job growth: 19%
AI job takeover risk: 38%
10. Wind turbine technician
Median salary: $62,580
Estimated job growth: 60%
AI job takeover risk: 39%
For the full report, click here.