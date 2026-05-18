Brand Is the No. 1 CMO Priority for 2026. AI Search Is No. 17. Here’s Why That Gap Should Worry You.

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Key Takeaways Buyers are using AI to shortlist vendors before they ever engage with a seller. If your brand isn’t included in the AI’s synthesis, you’ll never see the lost opportunity because the pipeline never existed.

Brand and AI visibility are the same investment. The same assets that build brand equity are the assets that get cited by AI engines.

CEOs should ask CMOs: Where does our brand show up when our ideal buyer asks an AI engine about our category? What percentage of our content investment is structured for AI citation vs. human consumption? What’s our plan to earn third-party citations?

Two data points have crossed my desk in the last 60 days that, read together, should alarm every CEO of a B2B company.

The first is from McKinsey’s 2026 State of Marketing report. For the second year in a row, CMOs rank brand as their top priority. Seventy-two percent plan to increase their marketing budget — reasonable, defensible and aligned with the moment. Generic AI-generated content has flooded every channel, and genuine brand authority is scarcer than it has been in a decade.

The second data point is where it gets uncomfortable. In the same report, AI ranks 17th on the CMO priority list. Ninety-four percent of respondents say they have made no meaningful progress in integrating AI into their marketing operations.

Now, place that next to Forrester’s State of Business Buying 2026: The average B2B purchase now involves 13 internal stakeholders and nine external influencers, and generative AI has become the most frequently cited tool buyers use to research vendors. Gartner projects that by the end of this year, the majority of B2B buyers will rely on AI tools to research, evaluate and shortlist vendors before they ever engage with a seller.

Your CMO is investing in brand. Your buyers are investing in AI-mediated research. If those two things do not connect, you are building brand equity in a channel your buyers have already left.

The invisible shortlist

Here is what is actually happening inside a modern B2B purchase, based on what I am seeing across our client portfolio and what Forrester’s data confirms.

A VP of Operations at a mid-market company needs a new solution. She opens ChatGPT or Perplexity and types something like “best workflow automation platforms for a 500-person services firm.” The AI returns a synthesized answer naming four to six specific vendors, with reasoning for each.

She does not click through to websites. She does not visit review sites. She does not open a single gated PDF. She copies the shortlist into a Slack channel and asks her team which two they should demo.

That shortlist was built in seconds, using whatever content the AI engine found credible enough to cite. If your brand was not in the synthesis, you were not in the shortlist. You will never see the lost opportunity because there is no bounced visit, no abandoned form, no lost cookie. The pipeline simply never existed.

This is not speculative. Similarweb’s 2026 GenAI Brand Visibility Index and reporting from Digiday show that publishers like Reuters and The Guardian get less than one percent of referral traffic from AI platforms despite being heavily cited inside responses. The brand mention happened. The click did not. For B2B companies, the equivalent is pipeline that gets decided before any platform in your funnel even registers a visit.

The Washington Post has reported that the small percentage of visitors who do arrive from AI platforms convert at four to five times the rate of traditional search visitors. Those are buyers who have already been convinced by the AI’s synthesis and are showing up to validate a decision they have essentially made.

Why brand and AI visibility are the same investment

The strategic error most CMOs are making is treating AI visibility as a tactical problem owned by the SEO team. It is not. It is the distribution layer for everything the brand team is building.

The mechanism works like this. Large language models weight their citations toward content that is authoritative, well-structured, data-rich and validated by third parties. In other words, the same assets that build brand equity are the assets that get cited by AI engines. Original research reports, proprietary frameworks, analyst validation, community-vetted expertise and named executive perspectives are the content most likely to be synthesized into an AI answer.

Brand investment and AI visibility are not competing priorities. They are the same investment routed through two different consumption surfaces. A CMO who separates them is going to underperform both.

This is the core insight we have built our GEO framework around at Bullzeye Global Growth Partners. Our view is that Generative Engine Optimization is not a replacement for SEO or brand, but a third discipline that sits on top of both and forces them to work together. The brands that will define their categories over the next three years are the ones treating these as a unified investment rather than three separate line items.

3 questions every CEO should ask their CMO this quarter

If your CMO is not already answering these questions, they are building a 2024 strategy for a 2026 buying environment.

Where does our brand show up when our ideal buyer asks an AI engine about our category? This should not be a theoretical answer. Every CMO should be running monthly citation audits across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini and Claude with the specific prompts a buyer would use. If your brand is not being cited, you need to know now, not after you lose the deals.

What percentage of our 2026 content investment is structured for AI citation versus human consumption? The structural differences are real. Gated PDFs, keyword-dense prose and corporate-voice thought leadership underperform in AI synthesis. Modular, question-driven, data-rich content with clear attribution outperforms. If your content strategy has not been retooled for this, your investment is decaying in real time.

What is our plan to earn third-party citations? AI engines disproportionately cite third-party sources, analyst reports, community platforms, and user-generated content over brand-owned content. That means PR, analyst relations and community strategy are no longer supporting disciplines. They are the primary mechanism by which your brand enters AI answers. If your CMO does not have a named owner for this, there is a gap in the org chart.

The underrepresented leader dimension

A pattern I continue to see across our network, and particularly inside the CMO community at Club MamaBee, is that women and underrepresented marketing leaders are often the ones pushing hardest internally on AI visibility. They are also the ones most likely to be told to “stay focused on the core priorities” when they raise it.

The CEOs who win the next two years are going to be the ones listening to those voices, not the ones telling them to wait.

At the recent Forrester B2B Summit in Phoenix, the organizing theme was what Forrester calls the GTM Singularity: the collapse of traditional go-to-market models as AI-driven buyer autonomy forces marketing, sales and customer success to converge. The CMOs attending that summit came home with a mandate that most of their boards have not yet absorbed.

The mandate is simple: The B2B buying journey is no longer something your marketing funnel manages. It is something that happens inside AI engines you do not own, mediated by content you did not write and scored by citation patterns you are not tracking.

Brand still matters. It matters more than ever. But brand without AI visibility is a cathedral with no doors.