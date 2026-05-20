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Key Takeaways Entrepreneurs who still treat Dubai as a stopover are already behind.

Dubai’s growth is becoming structural, driven by migration, family offices and business relocation.

For years, global capital treated Dubai as a tactical bet while London, New York or Singapore served as home base. That balance has shifted. Over the past five years, Dubai has repeatedly set records in property transactions while positioning itself as a tax-efficient, lifestyle-friendly and operationally usable hub for founders, investors and family offices.

By the end of 2025, the emirate recorded roughly 215,000 transactions and more than AED 680 billion in sales value, marking a fifth consecutive record year. Momentum carried into 2026: in the first quarter alone, residential sales reached about AED 176.7 billion across nearly 48,000 deals, with values rising faster than volumes and prices per square foot growing in the low double digits year-on-year.

These are not the metrics of a niche luxury market. They reflect a city absorbing global demand at scale while continuing to expand infrastructure, connectivity and business services.

Capital follows usability, not just prestige

A common mistake is assuming wealthy buyers prioritize prestige above all. In practice, capital favors usable cities: places where it is straightforward to live, work, invest and move money with predictability.

Dubai’s value proposition reflects this. It offers no personal income tax, no traditional capital gains burden on most property transactions, strong global connectivity and a business ecosystem built around free zones, flexible licensing and services tailored to international entrepreneurs.

Global capital is not just buying property. It is buying access to a platform city — a jurisdiction that can serve as a tax base, a regional headquarters and an investment gateway at the same time. The property is visible; the real acquisition is strategic positioning.

Rules, residency and the removal of friction

Capital avoids ambiguity, and Dubai has made its rules for foreign buyers clearer over time. Law No. 7 of 2006 enables foreign ownership in designated freehold zones, while institutions such as the Dubai Land Department and RERA have strengthened transparency and oversight.

Residency policy has evolved alongside this. Long-term options such as the 10-year Golden Visa signal that Dubai is not just a place to park capital but a place to build continuity. Investors can secure residency with property holdings of at least AED 2 million, while earlier requirements on minimum cash down payments have been removed.

For investors, three questions matter: return potential, process clarity and protection of rights. Dubai has spent years improving all three through clearer ownership structures, digitalized systems and more consistent enforcement.

Yield, segmentation and how wealthy investors think

Strong branding alone does not sustain capital flows without solid economics. In Dubai, fundamentals still support the story.

Residential prices continue to rise in the low double digits year-on-year, while rental yields remain competitive compared with many global hubs, particularly in mid-market apartments and selected villa communities. The market spans ultra-prime assets to more accessible projects.

Price growth is becoming more concentrated in specific communities rather than uniform across the city, indicating a more mature, segmented market where quality and scarcity are priced more precisely.

Wealthy investors rarely optimize for a single metric. They look for assets that can preserve capital, generate income, support residency, accommodate family or staff and appreciate over time. Dubai increasingly fits this multi-functional profile, especially for those operating between Europe, Asia and Africa.

Migration, family offices and ultra-prime signals

Real estate cycles are more durable when driven by people and businesses rather than speculation. Dubai’s growth is increasingly structural. The UAE has led global inflows of high-net-worth individuals and is expected to attract thousands more through 2025 and 2026.

This is translating into institutional presence. Dubai hosts hundreds of family offices managing large pools of capital, many based in the DIFC under specialized frameworks. This reflects capital relocating, not just transacting.

At the top end, demand remains strong. In April 2026, a beachfront plot on Naïa Island sold for AED 377 million, setting a new benchmark for ultra-prime land. The 52,866 square foot plot, intended for a single residence, priced land at levels comparable to established global trophy markets. More than three-quarters of the island’s plots have already sold.

Such transactions signal a broader pattern: ultra-high-net-worth buyers are willing to pay record prices for scarce, customizable coastal land near a major business hub — a combination increasingly limited in mature cities.

Supply, risk and why this is not a zero-risk story

Despite strong momentum, risks remain. A growing pipeline means tens of thousands of new residential units are expected by 2026, with a significant wave of completions in 2025–2026.

This may create localized pressure, particularly in oversupplied segments. Off-plan sales account for a large share of transactions, increasing both opportunity and risk as buyers commit to future supply rather than completed assets.

The most exposed segments are highly leveraged off-plan apartments in mid-tier locations, while land-constrained villa communities and prime waterfront properties continue to show stronger pricing power.

Risk is becoming more localized rather than systemic. Moderate corrections in specific submarkets are possible as supply increases, but ongoing migration and capital inflows reduce the likelihood of a broad downturn. Investors are responding by becoming more selective, focusing on location, developer quality and time horizon.

What entrepreneurs should learn from Dubai

Even without investing in property, there are clear strategic lessons.

First, new centers of gravity are built deliberately. Dubai’s rise reflects coordinated policy, infrastructure and positioning. Entrepreneurs can apply this by designing businesses that are usable for global customers and investors.

Second, reducing friction creates an advantage. Dubai gained ground while traditional hubs became more expensive, regulated and complex. The same principle applies across industries: identify where friction is increasing and offer a simpler alternative.

Finally, geography has become strategic. If customers, investors or partners are increasingly active in the Gulf, treating Dubai as optional may be a miscalculation. Those who recognize this early will not only benefit from its real estate cycle but will also connect to a growing global business hub.