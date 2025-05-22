I moved to Dubai 16 years ago to build something real. Here's my journey and the city's role in shaping my success.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I moved to Dubai 16 years ago with a simple goal: to build something real. Filing my first business license marked the start of a fast-moving journey that's taken me through different sectors, industries and cycles.

The pace was part of the appeal, but what really struck me was how quickly ideas here could turn into functioning operations. There was energy, yes — but also infrastructure.

I've worked as an entrepreneur, investor and advisor, and Dubai has been the backdrop for all of it. It's a place that doesn't sit still. The city evolves constantly, and if you're paying attention, it pushes you to evolve with it.

Whether it was tech, real estate or sectors you rarely hear about — like agri-tech or regional logistics — Dubai has always rewarded focus and preparation.

Related: 10 Things to Know About Dubai's Digital Economy Ambitions

What makes it work

A lot of people talk about Dubai's geography, and they're not wrong. You can reach investors, clients and partners across three continents in under a day. But what mattered more to me early on was how quickly I could get moving. You don't lose months in red tape here. The setup process was direct. The response time from institutions — banks, regulators, landlords — was fast. It still is.

The regulatory side has matured steadily. Processes that once took weeks now happen through unified portals. The "Invest in Dubai" platform, for example, cut out a lot of back-and-forth in license applications. More importantly, the city puts real weight behind its priorities.

When the leadership started focusing on AI and clean energy, they didn't just make announcements — they built zones, structured incentives and rolled out the platforms to support those ecosystems.

It's fast — but it's not frictionless

My first company in Dubai was set up in a free zone, which helped with ownership and flexibility. The process was efficient, but that didn't mean it was seamless. Choosing the right free zone, figuring out which license category made sense, understanding the implications for banking and tax — none of that was obvious. It took guidance and local insight to avoid missteps.

Banking, in particular, required patience. Regulations are tight, especially for companies with foreign shareholders. Timelines can shift based on your industry or your nationality. This isn't the place to cut corners. You need to know what documents you'll be asked for — and why.

Costs are also higher than many expect. Office space, licenses, visas and health insurance add up fast. Compared to setting up in places like Lisbon or Tallinn, the initial burn here was 30–40% higher. That's not a dealbreaker, but it makes long-term planning even more important. Free zone vs. mainland, shared space vs. dedicated office — those early decisions echo later on.

Related: UAE's Vision for Renewables and a Greener Future

The human factor

Business here isn't purely transactional. You'll get more done over coffee than over email. A casual conversation at an event can lead to a partnership months later. That human connection matters more here than in most places I've worked. And building trust takes time.

You don't need to speak Arabic, but you do need to understand how things work culturally. Showing up on time, following through, learning the rhythm of when to talk business and when not to — it all counts. This is a city that's open, but not passive. You adapt to it, not the other way around.

Rules change — stay ready

Dubai moves quickly. One example: the corporate tax. When the 9% rate was introduced, it signaled a clear pivot toward long-term, sustainable growth. We had to adapt — restructure entities, consult tax advisors and realign reporting. It was manageable, but only because we were watching closely.

There's also increasing scrutiny in sectors like crypto and cross-border payments. Licensing, due diligence, regulatory filings — it's all tightening. When we developed a product in the payments space, it took us months of groundwork just to meet the documentation standards for opening a bank account.

What I've learned is that Dubai doesn't just enforce rules — it signals where things are going. Whether it's through changes in visa categories, ESG reporting hints or updates from DIFC regulators, the signals are there. You just have to pay attention.

Building in tech — without borders

A couple of years later, I shifted into tech. Dubai made that easier than most places. We could tap into regional talent, hire remotely and manage operations entirely through cloud-based systems. There wasn't a need to build a huge local team before launching. The infrastructure was there.

Talent here is truly global. I've worked with developers in Eastern Europe, product leads in North Africa, and designers from Southeast Asia — all coordinated through a Dubai base. Hybrid work isn't a novelty here; it's normalized. Co-working spaces, startup hubs and freelancer-friendly policies make it easy to scale without overcommitting.

Beyond the core business

I also invested in property — some commercial, some residential. Part of that was practical: we needed space. But part of it was strategic. The right locations held their value. A small office unit in JLT that I bought early on ended up doubling in value over time. That kind of long-term return helped balance out the volatility of running early-stage businesses.

Outside of real estate, I've taken part in private investments, mostly in early-stage ventures. One standout was a startup in sustainable packaging with operations between Sharjah and Riyadh. The due diligence took time, but the deal structure was relatively clean — something I credit to the frameworks here. You don't need endless layers of paperwork to get things done, which keeps the momentum going.

Final notes

Dubai isn't perfect, and it's not effortless. But it rewards consistency, adaptability and patience. If you come here expecting instant wins, you'll likely be disappointed. But if you're willing to learn, adjust and commit, the upside is real.

I've had wins and losses here. I've launched companies, closed others, made investments that worked—and some that didn't. But I've never stopped moving forward. That's the rhythm of this city. It doesn't dwell on the past, and it won't let you stand still.

If you're thinking about setting up in Dubai, come prepared. Understand the costs. Learn the rules. Respect the culture. But also — stay open. There's no template for success here, but there are endless ways to build something meaningful.

The skyline might draw you in. But it's the substance — the people, the pace, the direction — that makes you want to stay.