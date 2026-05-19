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Key Takeaways Entrepreneurs often embrace the “hoodie founder” image, but as their business grows, appearance becomes a strategic asset rather than a casual choice.

First impressions heavily influence how competence and trust are perceived, making personal presentation an extension of the brand.

While casual dress works in early-stage environments, higher-stakes situations demand a more intentional and polished image.

Upgrading your look isn’t about expensive clothing but about fit, grooming and aligning your style with the context.

There’s a story Silicon Valley loves to tell: the visionary founder in a hoodie, too busy disrupting industries to care about appearances. Mark Zuckerberg built a billion-dollar empire in a grey t-shirt. Steve Jobs made the black turtleneck iconic. The message seemed clear: Product beats perception.

That works — until it doesn’t.

Here’s the truth nobody says out loud: Your appearance is part of your business strategy, not a vanity exercise. People form impressions within seconds, and appearance plays an outsized role in how competence and trust are assessed, often before you’ve said a word.

You are not just a founder — you are the brand

As an entrepreneur, you are the face of your business. Every pitch, every meeting, every public appearance is a brand touchpoint.

Your personal brand is what your audience perceives about who you are, and that perception shapes your authority, pricing power and the deals you close. Clients often judge professionalism before they’ve heard your pitch. A polished appearance signals discipline and seriousness — qualities people want in someone they’re trusting with their business.

When the hoodie works (and why it became popular)

Casual dress has a legitimate place. In early-stage startup environments, the priority is building product and moving fast; internal culture naturally favors comfort over formality. Tech culture built an identity around rejecting the stiff corporate uniform.

But this is context-dependent, not universal. The hoodie works when your audience is your engineering team at a 9 a.m. standup. It’s a different story when you’re in a boardroom asking for Series A funding.

The turning point: When you need to upgrade

How do you know it’s time to level up your image? Watch for these clear signals:

You’re meeting clients or investors: First impressions now directly impact revenue. How you dress for a business meeting communicates respect and signals your level of professionalism to everyone in the room.

You’re charging more: Higher pricing demands higher perceived value. If you are raising your rates but still showing up like you did when bootstrapping, there’s a disconnect your clients will sense.

You’re leading a team: Leadership presence matters. The way you present yourself sets a cultural tone, whether you intend it to or not.

You’re representing your brand publicly: Events, media appearances, panels — these are stages. How you show up on a stage matters.

The more visible and valuable you become, the more your appearance becomes a strategic asset.

The psychology behind dressing up

There’s real psychology at work here. People associate a polished appearance with competence, reliability and discipline. Professionals who present themselves well are consistently perceived as more credible and capable than those who appear disheveled, even when their actual skills are identical.

This is the “halo effect” — one positive visual cue colors the entire impression someone forms of you. Show up looking intentional, and people assume competence. Smart entrepreneurs use this.

What “upgrading your image” actually means

It’s not about price tags:

Upgrading your image has nothing to do with wearing expensive clothes. It’s about fit, cleanliness and intentionality. A well-fitting $80 blazer will always outperform an ill-fitting $500 one.

Match your look to the moment:

Professional dress exists on a spectrum, ranging from casual at one end to business formal at the other, with smart casual and business casual falling in between.

According to Harvard Business Review, the key is to observe your environment and adjust your attire thoughtfully enough to signal respect without creating unnecessary distance. A creative agency founder has different norms than a fintech CEO. Know your context.

The details that separate average from intentional

What many entrepreneurs miss is that upgrading your image isn’t just about wearing a suit; it’s about how everything works together. Details like footwear, accessories and grooming create the difference between “dressed up” and “polished.”

For example, understanding how elements like which hats to wear with suits can complement formal attire helps create a more cohesive, considered look. These are the details clients notice subconsciously and that reinforce your authority before you say a word.

Common mistakes entrepreneurs make

Even well-meaning founders stumble here. Watch out for these pitfalls:

Dressing too casually : Defaulting to “startup comfort” when the room calls for something sharper

Overcompensating : Looking stiff in formal attire that doesn’t match your personality or industry

Ignoring fit and grooming : The two biggest saboteurs of an otherwise solid wardrobe

Misreading industry expectations: What works in fashion may backfire in finance

A disconnect between your personal image and your business brand erodes trust. Consistency is credibility.

How to upgrade without losing authenticity

Upgrading your image doesn’t mean becoming someone you’re not. It means becoming a more intentional version of yourself.

Swap the hoodie for a structured jacket. Trade worn sneakers for clean, minimal shoes. Keep your personality; just sharpen the edges. How you dress is a core component of your personal brand, and it should evolve as your business does. The rule: Be yourself, but more deliberate.

Dress for the room you want to win

This isn’t about fashion — it’s about strategy. The entrepreneurs who thrive long-term understand that everything they do, including how they show up and how they are remembered, is part of the brand they are building.

You don’t need to wear a suit every day. But when the stakes are high, when the deal matters, when the investor is across the table, when the camera is rolling, your appearance should match your ambition. The room doesn’t know your backstory. It only sees what’s in front of it.

At some point, every entrepreneur has to decide: Do you want to be comfortable, or do you want to be taken seriously?