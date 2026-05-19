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Key Takeaways Start in smaller, cheaper markets where returns and CAC teach you about product–market fit before you “earn” Germany.

Local payment methods like Bancontact, iDEAL and Klarna matter more to conversion than perfectly translated product copy.

Central and Eastern Europe offer faster growth, lower CAC and less competition than saturated Western markets, if you plan for local regulation.

I run a luxury ecommerce brand across 19 European markets, from the United Kingdom to Romania. Most of what you read about expanding into Europe is written by founders who picked Germany, France or the UK and called the result European expansion. Reality is messier than that.

As a Romanian founder building in Europe, my playbook looks nothing like the standard one. I have come to call the underlying model the country-signal rule: every European market sends signals on conversion rate, return rate, payment stack and regulation that override almost every Silicon Valley assumption. Here are five lessons I wish someone had told me before I shipped my first order in a foreign currency.

Germany rewards founders who launch elsewhere first

When founders ask me where to start a European launch, the first answer is almost always Germany. Biggest economy, largest e-commerce market: clean logic that is wrong for most founders I have watched try it.

In our first 18 months running across Europe, Germany delivered the highest gross conversion rate on our site. It also delivered the highest return rate, by a margin that surprised our entire operations team. German consumers convert faster than nearly anyone else and return goods at roughly twice the rate of southern European customers. For a young business burning working capital, that combination is a trap dressed as a top-line opportunity. Germany looks like the easy market in a deck. It is the worst one to launch in if you are still funding inventory out of cash flow.

Start somewhere the cycle teaches you something cheaper. Largest markets are rarely the most instructive.

Payment method matters more than language

Translation tools have made language localization easy. Payment localization is where founders still get killed. Translating product copy into French or Italian costs a few thousand euros and a week. Adding the payment methods local customers trust costs more, takes longer and is the single decision that matters most when you enter a new market.

When we launched in Belgium, our checkout completion rate flatlined for two weeks until we added Bancontact. According to Worldpay’s Global Payments Report, more than 70% of Belgian online checkouts run through Bancontact alone. Each major European market has one or two domestic payment methods most people outside the country have never heard of — iDEAL in the Netherlands, Klarna across the Nordics. Skipping them is the same as locking your front door in that market.

Translate your copy after you translate your checkout. The order matters.

Returns reveal what a market actually wants

Most operators read returns as a cost to suppress. Returns are actually the clearest signal a country sends about your product. A high return rate in one country and a low rate in another, on the same product, is the most direct customer feedback you will ever receive.

Italian customers ordered confidently and kept what they bought. In Germany, customers bought three sizes of the same item to try at home. Romanian shoppers spent less per order but committed to two or three categories. Each pattern was telling us something different about fit, sizing, and the relationship a country had with our product. Reading those patterns differently is what turns expansion from a dashboard into a strategy.

What looks like a returns problem is usually a fit problem a country is asking you to solve.

Central Europe is the most under-priced launch lane in Europe

Central and Eastern European markets are the most under-priced expansion lanes in Europe right now. Most expansion playbooks rank them last because their per-capita income is lower than Germany’s or France’s. That ranking is reading the wrong number.

Online commerce in Romania and Poland is growing faster than in any of the established Western markets. Customer-acquisition cost is a fraction of what it costs in the same vertical in Berlin or Paris. According to Ecommerce Europe’s annual European E-Commerce Report, several Central and Eastern European markets are expanding faster than the European Union (EU) average. For a Romanian founder building in Europe, that has been a structural advantage. For an American or Western European founder, it would be the same advantage, available at the same price, ignored.

Western Europe rewards incumbents. Central Europe still rewards execution.

European regulation is local before it is federal

Regulation is the cross-border blind spot most founders ignore. Most founders spend their time on tax and find that compliance is a different beast. Country-specific consumer protection laws and product compliance frameworks change without warning.

In December 2024, the European Union’s General Product Safety Regulation came into force across all member states. It requires every product sold online to have an EU-based responsible person and updated technical documentation. Most cross-border merchants I know underestimated what compliance would cost. The companies that handled it well started preparing in mid-2024 and built the compliance function before the deadline arrived.

Most cross-border merchants find out about new regulation on the deadline. Founders who plan for it on the runway have a structural advantage.

Selling across Europe means running 19 different operations under a shared brand. Localization and marketing are downstream of that. Founders who do this best start with the most instructive market. Bigger ones come later, after they have earned them. Europe rewards the founder who reads it country by country. That habit is the country-signal rule in practice.