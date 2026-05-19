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Key Takeaways For investors, busy professionals and entrepreneurs wanting to learn about other income streams, there are some terms you should know beforehand.

The difference between a professional who earns well and one who builds wealth is rarely income. It’s the vocabulary they use to think about capital.

Let’s do a deep dive into my reference guide for investors, busy professionals and entrepreneurs wanting to learn about a variety of income streams.

Active income: Earnings that require your direct, ongoing participation to be generated. A salary, a billing hour, a consulting fee. When you stop working, active income stops. The defining characteristic is that your time and your output are inseparable. Most high-income professionals are almost entirely dependent on active income, which is precisely why building outside of it matters.

Passive income: A widely misused term. True passive income is generated by an asset you own that operates without your involvement. A more accurate framing is yield on deployed capital; the return produced by a productive asset running independently of your labor. Not a side hustle. Not a second job. A system that truly earns while you go about your daily life.

Leveraged income: Income generated at a scale or velocity that your personal time alone could not produce. Leveraged income separates output from hours. A business with a team, a rental portfolio managed by a property firm or a managed digital asset all produce leveraged income because they deploy capital, systems and other people’s expertise rather than your own calendar.

Cash-flowing asset: Any asset that generates regular, recurring income rather than requiring a sale event to realize value. Real estate rental income is the most familiar example. Dividend stocks are another. The defining quality is predictability — a cash-flowing asset produces yield on a schedule, making it plannable and stackable within a broader portfolio. The best ones do this without requiring the owner to be operationally involved.

Yield: The return generated by an asset expressed relative to its cost. A $100,000 asset producing $12,000 annually yields 12%. Yield is the language of asset ownership. It shifts the conversation from “how much did I make” to “how hard is my capital working;” which is the only question that matters once you are past the income-building phase of wealth creation.

Digital infrastructure: The established technological platforms and networks that power online commerce, communication and financial activity at scale. Amazon’s marketplace, Shopify’s merchant network and payment processing rails are all examples of digital infrastructure. Like physical infrastructure (roads, ports, power grids), digital infrastructure generates enormous economic value. The question for investors is not whether that value exists, but whether they can access a share of it.

Delegation economy: The emerging economic model in which high-income individuals deploy capital to access the operational expertise of specialized firms — rather than building that expertise themselves. The delegation economy separates ownership from operation across every asset class. Real estate investors delegate to property managers. Private equity limited partners delegate to fund managers. The delegation economy is not new in principle; it’s expanding in scope, now reaching digital assets that were previously only accessible to hands-on operators!

Done-For-You asset: A productive asset that is built, launched and managed entirely by a specialist operator on the investor’s behalf. The investor provides capital and holds ownership. The operator provides infrastructure, expertise and execution. Done-for-you structures exist across real estate development, franchise systems and increasingly in digital commerce. The defining feature is a clear separation between who funds the asset and who runs it.

Profit-sharing model: A compensation structure in which an operator earns a percentage of profits generated rather than a flat fee for services rendered. Profit-sharing aligns the operator’s financial incentives directly with the investor’s returns; the operator only wins meaningfully when the investor wins. This is structurally superior to fee-based arrangements for the investor because it eliminates the misalignment between payment and performance.

Capital deployment: The active process of putting idle capital to work in income-producing assets. Capital that is not deployed is not resting; it is losing purchasing power to inflation. Capital deployment is the core discipline of investor thinking: identifying productive assets, allocating capital to them efficiently and managing the resulting returns. The highest-leverage skill for any high-income professional is not earning more. It’s deploying what they already earn, but more intelligently.

Idle capital: Capital that is liquid but not productively deployed. Sitting in a savings account, a low-yield money market fund or a checking account waiting to be “figured out.” Idle capital is an expensive problem disguised as a comfortable one. It feels safe. It is slowly eroding. The goal of intelligent capital allocation is to reduce idle capital to as close to zero as is prudent… by moving it into cash-flowing, yielding assets with appropriate risk profiles.

Asset class: A category of investment with shared characteristics, risk profiles and return structures. Equities, fixed income, real estate, commodities and private equity are established asset classes. Emerging asset classes, like managed digital commerce, often go unrecognized until they have already rewarded early allocators. The professionals who identified real estate as an investable asset class before institutional capital arrived built generational wealth. The same dynamic repeats with each new category that matures.

Digital asset ownership: Holding a legally structured stake in a digital income-producing entity — a website, an ecommerce operation, a content platform, a software product — as an investment rather than as an active business. Digital asset ownership is the natural evolution of asset ownership into the online economy. Like owning shares in a company or a deed on a property, owning a digital asset means holding a claim on the income it produces, without necessarily operating it yourself.

Managed ecommerce store: A fully operational ecommerce business, like one built on Amazon’s marketplace (or Shopify) that is owned by an investor and operated entirely by a specialized management firm or agency. The investor or client owns the seller account, the revenue stream and the digital asset itself. The management firm handles product sourcing, supplier relationships, fulfillment, customer service, account health and growth strategy. Returns are distributed through a profit-sharing structure. A managed ecommerce store functions as a cash-flowing digital asset in an investor’s portfolio, producing monthly yield without requiring the investor’s time, operational expertise or ongoing involvement.

Return on Time (ROT): An unofficial but increasingly used framework for evaluating investments not just by financial yield but by the time cost they impose on the investor. A rental property yielding 8% but requiring 10 hours a month of owner involvement has a very different ROT than a managed asset yielding 8% with no time requirement. For capital-rich, time-poor professionals, ROT is often a more meaningful metric than raw yield, because their time, not their capital, is the true scarce resource.

This glossary is a living reference. As the digital asset landscape matures, the vocabulary around it will too. The investors who learn this language early are the ones who show up first… before the opportunity becomes obvious to everyone else.