He Crashed On a Friend’s Floor to Chase His Dream and Now Owns a Food Empire — His Advice Will Make You Rethink How You Run Your Business

How one pizza operator built an empire by ditching the commercials and betting on his own story.

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Key Takeaways Don’t rely on coupons or promotions for your marketing

Don’t be the “junk drawer” of your business

Don’t hide behind logos and polished ads



Mike Bausch used to crash on the floor of a friend’s condo just to attend Pizza Expo. Today, he cannot walk ten feet through the convention center without getting stopped.

The founder of Andolini’s Pizza has become one of the loudest, funniest and most recognizable voices in the restaurant industry, but Bausch did not enter the business looking to become a content creator. Or even the face of his own brand.

“I was 23, scared as all hell when I first came here,” Bausch said about his first Pizza Expo. “It was a deluge of information.”

Back then, he was taking the monorail and trying to absorb every piece of information he could. Now, operators line up after his sessions to seek advice on marketing, AI, systems and restaurant growth.

Somewhere along the way, Bausch realized something most independent operators still resist: a single restaurant is no longer enough. Real growth means thinking beyond the kitchen and into the brand.

“You get to be the brand,” Bausch says. “And if you’re afraid of that, get out of your own way. Because everyone wants you to win, you just gotta let them.”

That shift changed everything.

Instead of treating content like polished advertising, Bausch started using social media to teach, entertain and document what restaurant life actually looks like. The approach felt less like marketing and more like a conversation with operators trying to figure it out alongside him.

Oddly enough, the blueprint came from Dave Thomas, the founder of Wendy’s.

“I thought of my patron saint of restauranting, Dave Thomas,” Bausch said. “And he still was the best thing to ever happen to that brand.”

Keeping the brand at the center of every decision helped transform Andolini’s from a local pizza shop into Andolini’s Worldwide, a hospitality company that now includes multiple pizzerias, food hall concepts, food trucks, catering, an airport location and a fine dining restaurant in Tulsa.

The irony is that the thing Bausch once resisted becoming became what separated him from everyone else in the room.

Stop hiding online

Bausch thinks most restaurant owners are making the same mistake: they’re trying too hard to look like restaurants — polished to the point of feeling corporate, with social media that looks more like ads than a real place people actually eat.

“No one goes to social media to watch a commercial about your restaurant,” Bausch says. “They want a story, and they wanna be entertained.”

That simple philosophy sits at the center of everything he builds online. Including his videos, speaking gigs and YouTube strategy. Bausch approaches content less like marketing and more like hospitality. He breaks it down as:

Give people something useful

Give them personality

Give them a reason to care

His favorite tactic is what he calls the “did you knows.”

“Go to your voice recorder and just talk your happy ass off about all the ‘did you knows,'” Bausch said. “We cold ferment our dough. We do this. We buy this organic. We go to this. And then just tell that story.”

It sounds easy, but Bausch believes most operators overcomplicate content because they are afraid of being visible. They hide behind logos, menu photos and generic promotions instead of putting themselves into the conversation.

Meanwhile, the restaurants actually winning online feel human.

“Experiential dining is the path,” Bausch says. “Discounting is not.”

For Bausch, content is not about chasing vanity metrics. It is about creating demand. Making people feel they have to visit because the restaurant has an identity beyond its food.

“Because if it’s not impressive by default, it’s unimpressive,” Bausch says.

It’s also how he runs his business internally. Bausch is obsessed with delegation, systems and removing low-value tasks from his plate. It’s just as important for a restaurant to run smoothly as it is to make great food.

“My job as an owner is to create revenue,” Bausch said. “It’s not to be the junk drawer of my business.”

The phrase sounds like a joke, but it doubles as his entire philosophy: stop hiding, stop doing everything yourself, build systems, tell stories, create experiences people talk about — then get out of your own way.

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