The ability to recognize when to seek help, which tasks to delegate and how to lean on the expertise of others is what separates thriving businesses from those stuck in survival mode.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Successful entrepreneurs often share similar qualities — they're driven, resourceful and ready to wear multiple hats to turn their vision into a reality. In the early stages of building a business, being a jack-of-all-trades isn't just an advantage; it's a necessity.

Given the nature of the job, it can be challenging for entrepreneurs to learn how to delegate effectively as a company grows — but it's one of the most important skills to master for scaling a business and sustaining long-term success. The ability to recognize when to seek help, which tasks to delegate and how to lean on the expertise of others is what separates thriving businesses from those stuck in survival mode.

For me, the delegation lesson came early on in my entrepreneurial journey when I found my startup at a critical crossroads. In the beginning, I was operating as a one-man show, offering my software for free while personally handling support inquiries from our 500 users when I wasn't at my full-time job. It quickly became clear that it wasn't sustainable to continue managing this on my own, and I was faced with the choice of either eliminating support completely or finding a way to share the workload.

I decided to hire my very first employee to manage the increasing volume of support requests so I could focus on further expanding our user base and building a sustainable business model. By delegating support, my business was able to scale significantly without sacrificing the high-quality customer service that continues to define our brand today.

Related: 5 Reasons Why Delegation is a Must for Entrepreneurs

Breaking the "it's easier to do it myself" mindset

If you don't learn to delegate, your business growth will always be limited by your own capacity and capabilities. Handling everything on your own may feel efficient in the moment, but in reality, it restricts your potential as a leader and as a business. You only know what you know, and there are only so many hours in the day. Imagine what you and your business could be capable of if you had the right support from the right experts.

A solo mentality often leads to burnout, missed opportunities and stagnation. Shifting toward a leadership mindset doesn't necessarily mean letting go of control — it's about maximizing your impact. By trusting and empowering others, you'll free up valuable time to focus on strategy, innovation and the big picture, ultimately driving greater success.

Start small and start now

If delegating isn't your strong suit, the most effective way to build the habit is to start small and start now. Pick a task from your list — no matter how small or important — and delegate it to someone else on your team. Then move on to the next task and the next. The more you delegate, the more you'll lighten your workload while building confidence in your team and their abilities. Over time, delegating will come more naturally, and you will encourage those around you to step up and excel.

Progress over perfection

In the beginning, tasks may not be done exactly as you would do them yourself — and that's okay. Focus on progress over perfection. Effective delegation will be a learning process for both you and your team, requiring some patience, communication and trust. Instead of micromanaging or taking tasks back at the first sign of imperfection, try to embrace these moments as teaching and growth opportunities.

Building a stronger, more capable team

Delegation is a powerful tool to help your team grow. By entrusting your team with meaningful tasks and encouraging problem-solving and accountability, you're creating a culture where employees can develop new skills and build confidence in their abilities. When your team feels empowered to solve problems and make decisions, they are more likely to feel a sense of ownership and pride in their work. This sense of responsibility fuels engagement, motivation and investment in the success of the business.

Over time, delegation will only strengthen your team to become more self-sufficient and capable. As they take on more responsibility and grow in their roles, your business becomes more resilient with a stronger foundation. This growth enables you to scale your business efficiently without sacrificing the quality that is critical for long-term success.

Related: How to Delegate Effectively and Unlock Your Business's Full Potential

Practical steps to delegate effectively