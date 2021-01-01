Nathan Miller

Nathan Miller

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and CEO of Rentec Direct

Nathan Miller is a landlord, real-estate investor and entrepreneur. In 2009, he founded Rentec Direct, a cloud-based property-management software company. Today, he works with over 16,000 landlords and property managers across the U.S. to help them run their businesses effectively and efficiently.

https://www.rentecdirect.com

How to Bootstrap Your Way to a Debt-Free Company

If you can scale your expectations and business model to grow with revenue, you will increase your chances of building a debt-free company.

