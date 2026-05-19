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Key Takeaways Collaborative budgeting increases ownership, aligning department leaders with financial goals and trade-offs.

Rigid annual budgets fail in fast growth; continuous forecasting enables timely strategic adjustments.

Transparency and monthly reviews empower leaders to manage spending proactively and support growth.

Most companies have a rigid budgeting process. Fewer have one that allows for flexibility and actively supports growth. In many organizations, budgets are set top-down annually by finance, distributed to departments, and then monitored for deviations. That process works well enough for cost control, but it tends to create a passive relationship between department leaders and the financial plan. Leaders receive their numbers without understanding and aligning with their logic, operate within them and wait for the next cycle.

A Gartner survey of over 200 CFOs from 2025 found that 56% rank enterprise-wide cost optimization as a top-five priority heading into 2026. The challenge most CFOs face is achieving that optimization in a way that supports growth and takes into account the strategic goals of every department rather than constraining them. In my experience, the most sustainable way to manage costs is through collaboration rather than top-down control.

Why I build budgets with department leaders, not for them

When I joined Dreamix as а CFO, one of the first things I introduced was a structured annual budget for every department, built together in several sessions with each department’s leader. The process starts with a detailed review of the historical spending over the prior two to three years, structured by initiative and presented clearly by the finance department. Then, with each leader, I discuss their strategic goals for the coming year, what initiatives they want to fund, and what resources they’ll need.

Each leader gets full visibility into the company’s overall financial standing and the trade-offs required to meet our goals. Once we agree on a department’s budget, taking into account both the broader company picture and that of the department’s priorities, the leader receives monthly updates on how their actual spending tracks against plan. They have autonomy in how they deploy their resources and accountability for the outcomes. When people help build the budget, they tend to take more ownership of it. They understand the trade-offs behind every line because they were part of the conversation that shaped them.

The alternative, where finance sets spending limits and only monitors actuals against budget, creates a different dynamic. Leaders treat those numbers as constraints imposed on them rather than plans they shaped. Some overspend because they feel no ownership over the target. Others hold back resources they should be deploying because they’re unsure what requires approval. Neither outcome serves the business well.

Why rigid annual budgets don’t work in a fast-growing company

A budget set in January can look outdated by April if your company is growing at a pace. Dreamix nearly tripled its revenue in three years, went through an acquisition and was itself acquired during that period. Sticking rigidly to an annual plan would have meant either missing opportunities or failing to respond to emerging risks.

We handle this with monthly financial planning at the company and department level. These forecasts are reviewed every month with the senior leadership team, and we adjust budgets within the year when circumstances justify it. The goal is not to abandon the annual plan but to treat it as a starting framework that adapts as the business evolves.

Getting this balance right mattered when the macroeconomic environment shifted. We had anticipated changes in our market and adjusted our budget allocation accordingly, redirecting resources toward client segments with more predictable demand. That reallocation was only possible because the budgeting process gave us the visibility and flexibility to act early enough.

How to get started

For CEOs, CFOs and founders who feel their budgeting process is more of an annual ritual than a working tool, a few changes can make a meaningful difference.

Start by bringing department leaders into the budget-building process. When leaders help set the numbers, they’re far more likely to manage within them without constant oversight from finance. Even the traditional actual vs. budget monitoring from finance starts to feel redundant when the leaders are fully aligned with their budget numbers. Next, give those leaders ongoing and full transparency into how their spending tracks against plan. People manage what they can see. Finally, don’t treat the annual budget as set in stone. Review forecasts monthly with your leadership team and adjust when the business reality changes. A budget that doesn’t adapt to a growing company will either be ignored or hold it back.

These are not complex changes, but they require the CFO, CEO and the remaining department leaders to be aligned on the goal: Building financial discipline through involvement and alignment rather than control. In our case, that alignment allowed us to scale quickly through a dynamic period while improving profitability.