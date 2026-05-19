The Social Economy Is Worth Trillions. Chronicle Is Building the Agentic Infrastructure to Unlock It.

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The modern economy runs on attention. The systems controlling it are still largely guesswork.

Chronicle, an artificial intelligence startup launched in 2025, is betting it can change that, and a group of prominent investors is backing the wager.

The company announced funding from Patron, Point72 Ventures, Z Ventures, and Sands Capital, raising nearly $12 million in this round.

Chronicle is building what it calls an automation layer for the attention economy: a platform designed to simulate audience behavior, optimize content, and automate distribution across YouTube, Meta, TikTok, X, and other major platforms.

“Social is now the top of funnel for nearly every business in the world — and it’s still a black box,” said Aaron Sisto, Chronicle’s CEO and co-founder.

“Brands are spending billions creating content without truly understanding what audiences want, why something spreads, or how to systematically grow attention online.”

The problem is real, and the market is enormous. Social media has quietly become the primary discovery engine for culture, commerce, and consumer behavior.

Photo credit: Chronicle

The global social media economy, spanning advertising, creator monetization, platform subscriptions, influencer marketing, and social commerce, exceeds $1 trillion annually. Yet audience growth remains manual, fragmented, and driven largely by intuition.

Chronicle’s platform uses what the company describes as proprietary audience simulation technology, combined with AI agents capable of identifying addressable audience segments and automatically generating and testing content variations tailored to those groups.

The goal, the company says, is to give every brand, creator, and studio something like a growth team running around the clock.

Sisto brings a particular vantage point to the problem.

He previously served as partner and head of AI and media investments at First Spark Ventures, the deep-tech fund founded by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

His co-founders carry equally notable credentials. Scott Greenberg co-founded Bento Box Entertainment, the animation studio behind “Bob’s Burgers,” which was acquired by Fox Entertainment in 2019.

Ollie Lewis co-founded Rebellion Defense, a defense technology company that reached unicorn status. Chronicle’s AI team draws from Google, Amazon, Meta, and Moonbug, including former leadership from Google Ads’ media and entertainment division.

The company launched its business-to-business platform in early 2026 and says it is already working with major studios, media networks, and creator channels that together account for more than 50 billion cumulative views.

Enterprise customers pay a platform subscription plus performance fees tied to media spend and conversion.

Chronicle plans to start with YouTube before expanding to Meta and other platforms.

“The last decade created the creator economy,” Sisto said. “We believe the next decade will automate it.”

If Chronicle is right, the guesswork that has defined social media growth may be giving way to something far more calculated and far more scalable.