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Key Takeaways Proptech has spent a decade building better tools. The next wave is going to be about building better starting points.

Whoever figures out how to own the beginning of the real estate relationship, on the consumer’s terms, with the consumer’s interests actually driving the product, has a much larger business in front of them than anything the last decade of proptech produced.

You can build the best real estate technology in the world and still lose to a worse product, simply because the worse product is where people start.

That’s not cynical. It’s just how distribution works, and it’s one of the things proptech founders keep learning the hard way, usually after the pitch deck is already circulating and the roadmap is already locked. The product conversation happens early and loudly. The entry point conversation almost never happens at all.

The first step controls everything that follows

Think about how a homeowner actually begins the process of selling their home. They don’t open an app. They don’t Google “best proptech platform.” They call someone they know, or they scroll Zillow, or they ask their neighbor who they used. Those first two or three moves, that opening behavior, define almost everything that follows. Whatever product sits at step one in that sequence has an enormous structural advantage over everything that comes after it. And for the last fifteen years, the companies that built and defended those entry points were not the disruptors. They were the incumbents.

Zillow understood this early and played it brilliantly. They did not try to replace the transaction. They just made themselves the undisputed place where the real estate journey begins for most Americans, and then charged the rest of the industry handsomely for access to the people who showed up. That’s not a technology story; it’s a distribution story. Once you own the entry point, you don’t have to build the best product in every category. You just have to make sure every better product flows through you.

Owning the entry point means owning the market

This is where so many proptech innovations quietly stall out. A founder builds something genuinely better, a smarter valuation tool, a more honest listing experience, a transaction workflow that cuts out weeks of unnecessary friction, and then discovers that the path to the person who needs it most runs directly through the infrastructure they were trying to replace. The platform needs an agent to recommend it. Or a brokerage to adopt it. Or a listing portal to feature it. And the moment you’re dependent on those gatekeepers for distribution, your product has to serve two customers simultaneously: the consumer it was built for, and the intermediary you need to reach them. Those two sets of interests do not always point in the same direction.

What this creates, practically speaking, is a generation of proptech companies that have unconsciously optimized their products for entry into the system rather than value to the end user. Features get built because agents will talk about them. Dashboards get designed because brokerages will display them. The product roadmap gets quietly shaped by whoever controls access to the customer, and that shaping happens slowly, without anyone in the company necessarily noticing, until the thing you built looks a lot like the thing you said you were disrupting.

Changing the system means changing where it begins

HomHub AI is one of the more honest attempts to think about this problem from first principles. Rather than plugging into the existing pipeline and trying to add value somewhere in the middle, they’ve built their product around where the homeowner actually starts, the question of what their home is worth, what it can look like, and what their options actually are. That’s a narrow wedge, but it’s a strategically important one. If you can be the place where someone begins forming an opinion about their property, you have a fundamentally different relationship with them than the company that shows up three steps later with a better closing tool.

Ownli is working on a similar idea, giving homeowners direct access to verified property data and real comparables without sending them back into the traditional agent relationship to get it. The reason that matters as a business move, not just as a consumer-friendly gesture, is that it shifts where trust gets established. If a homeowner understands what their home is worth before they talk to anyone, and understands the process of buying/selling, the whole rest of the conversation changes. Ownli doesn’t have to outcompete an agent in negotiation or marketing. They just have to be right about the process first, which is a much more winnable game.

The underlying insight here is something the best consumer tech companies figured out a long time ago and real estate tech has been slow to absorb. Distribution and product are not separate decisions. The choices you make about where customers come from, which partner you rely on, which platform you sit inside, which behavior you insert yourself into, those choices shape what your product actually has to be. Amazon didn’t win e-commerce by building the best shopping experience in every category. They won by becoming the place people start when they want to buy something, and then they built backwards from there.

Real estate is big enough and broken enough that there is still genuine room to claim entry points that don’t exist yet. The agent’s first call with a seller is an entry point nobody has digitized in a way that actually serves the seller. The moment a buyer starts vaguely wondering whether they could afford a home, months before they’re “in market”, that’s an entry point that’s mostly untouched. The period after closing, when new homeowners are suddenly owning a major asset and have no real infrastructure to manage it, is another entry point that platforms are just starting to recognize as a long-term relationship rather than a one-time transaction.

None of this requires burning the existing industry structure to the ground. Agents are not going anywhere, and frankly, they shouldn’t. A good one is genuinely valuable in a complex transaction. The point isn’t to cut anyone out; the point is that the company that controls where the customer starts will ultimately shape where the customer ends up, regardless of how many better tools exist in between. Proptech has spent a decade building better tools. The next wave is going to be about building better starting points.

That’s a problem worth getting excited about. The whitespace isn’t small. Whoever figures out how to own the beginning of the real estate relationship, on the consumer’s terms, with the consumer’s interests actually driving the product, has a much larger business in front of them than anything the last decade of proptech produced. The incumbents are not unbeatable — they’re just earlier.