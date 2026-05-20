A New York City Airport Just Unveiled a Life-Size AI Hologram Concierge Named ‘Bridget.’ This Is What ‘She’ Does.

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LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B is the latest to join a growing wave of airports deploying AI hologram concierges. The New York hub just released Bridget, a life-sized hologram that’s nothing like the static displays airports have used in the past. Bridget doesn’t play prerecorded messages or read ads—she holds actual conversations, answering questions about gates, baggage claim, and lounges in real time, reports the New York Post. The hologram speaks English and Spanish, with more languages planned, and includes wheelchair-accessible controls and closed captioning.

New York is not the first to test the waters. Miami International Airport rolled out four conversational AI holographic assistants three weeks earlier—and their system speaks 40 languages and syncs across the airport’s website chatbot and WhatsApp assistant. Bridget, developed by Los Angeles-based Proto and Holomedia’s AI Concierge Wayfinder platform, pulls live terminal maps to deliver step-by-step directions. Proto founder David Nussbaum says, “The future of travel has begun at LaGuardia.”

The technology race reflects airports competing to reduce passenger frustration through conversational AI. Will Bridget replace human staff? LaGuardia stresses that she is merely an operational backup during peak demand.