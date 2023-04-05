These Are The Busiest Airports In The World — And Half Are In the U.S.

According to global air traffic figures, the U.S. dominates the rankings for busiest airports across the world, with Atlanta coming in at No. 1.

learn more about Madeline Garfinkle

By Madeline Garfinkle

Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Travelers are seen going through Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia on July 2nd, 2022.

A certain level of hustle is to be expected when flying. However, if you've ever been to Atlanta, then you know some airports are busier than others.

The Airports Council International (ACI) released its annual report on the top 10 busiest airports in the world for 2022, and the U.S. swept half of the list. The busiest airports account for 10% of all global passenger traffic.

Unsurprisingly, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) came in at No. 1 with 93.7 million passengers.

ATL has been among the top ranks for years, mostly due to its geographic position as an ideal gateway to other locations as well as being a major hub for Delta Airlines.

Related: Attention Frequent Flyers! Know All Your Rights Before You Travel Next

Dallas Fort Worth Airport (DFW) was ranked No. 2 globally with 73.4 million passengers. The third and fourth busiest airports are also located in the U.S.: Denver (DEN) and Chicago O'Hare (ORD).

Overall, the ACI voiced optimism about the return of international travel following the pandemic slump.

"The new top 10 busiest airports for passenger traffic reflects the resilience of the airport and aviation industry, and the eagerness of passengers to travel by air," ACI world director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said in a statement. "While we continue to march forward cautiously amidst multiple headwinds that could impact the speed and magnitude of global air traffic recovery, the latest rankings represent an important milestone in reaching pre-pandemic levels."

The report adds that passenger traffic at the world's busiest airports experienced a 51.7% gain from 2021.

Related: 20 of the Coolest Things in Airports Around the World

The world's busiest airports in 2022:

1. Hartsfield-Jackson International, Georgia (ATL): 93.7 million passengers

2. Dallas Fort Worth Airport (DFW), Texas (DFW): 73.4 million passengers

3. Denver, Colorado (DEN): 69.3 million passengers

4. Chicago O'Hare, Illinois (ORD): 68.3 million passengers

5. Dubai, United Arab Emirates (DXB): 66.1 million passengers

6. Los Angeles, California (LAX): 65.9 million passengers

7. Istanbul, Turkey (IST): 64.3 million passengers

8. London Heathrow, United Kingdom (LHR): 61.6 million passengers

9. Delhi, India (DEL): 59.5 million passengers

10. Paris Charles de Gaulle, France (CDG): 57.5 million passengers

Related: Here Are the Airports With the Best and Worst Wi-Fi
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Related Topics

Airports Travel News and Trends Travel Industry

Editor's Pick

The Dark Side of Pay Transparency — And What to Do If You Find Out You're Being Underpaid
Thinking of a Career Change? Here Are 4 Steps You Can Take to Get There.
A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business With Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did
Use These Words and Gestures to Impress Your Boss
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
The Top 2% Swear By This Negotiation Tactic Most People Overlook

Most Popular

See all

By Amanda Breen

Leadership

5 Leadership Tactics You Should Borrow From a Legendary Vietnam War Hero

Strategies that fuel team success and are distilled from the remarkable service of Lt. Gen. Hal Moore.

By Christopher Myers

Thought Leaders

'I Instilled Fear in Others:' How This Entrepreneur Confronted His Toxic Traits to Become a Better Communicator

This entrepreneur's aggressive and combative communication style made him a victim of his own toxicity. Here's what he learned.

By Simon Lovell

By Entrepreneur Store

Business News

This Woman Was Drowning in Debt Before She Tried 'Cash Stuffing.' Now She's Made The Highly Effective Practice a Full-Time Business.

A Texas woman was $80,000 in debt before she tried a method of budgeting called "cash stuffing." Now, she's not only paid off her debt but turned the budgeting practice into a full-time business to help others save.

By Madeline Garfinkle

By Emily Rella