According to global air traffic figures, the U.S. dominates the rankings for busiest airports across the world, with Atlanta coming in at No. 1.

A certain level of hustle is to be expected when flying. However, if you've ever been to Atlanta, then you know some airports are busier than others.

The Airports Council International (ACI) released its annual report on the top 10 busiest airports in the world for 2022, and the U.S. swept half of the list. The busiest airports account for 10% of all global passenger traffic.

Unsurprisingly, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) came in at No. 1 with 93.7 million passengers.

ATL has been among the top ranks for years, mostly due to its geographic position as an ideal gateway to other locations as well as being a major hub for Delta Airlines.

Dallas Fort Worth Airport (DFW) was ranked No. 2 globally with 73.4 million passengers. The third and fourth busiest airports are also located in the U.S.: Denver (DEN) and Chicago O'Hare (ORD).

Overall, the ACI voiced optimism about the return of international travel following the pandemic slump.

"The new top 10 busiest airports for passenger traffic reflects the resilience of the airport and aviation industry, and the eagerness of passengers to travel by air," ACI world director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said in a statement. "While we continue to march forward cautiously amidst multiple headwinds that could impact the speed and magnitude of global air traffic recovery, the latest rankings represent an important milestone in reaching pre-pandemic levels."

The report adds that passenger traffic at the world's busiest airports experienced a 51.7% gain from 2021.

The world's busiest airports in 2022:

1. Hartsfield-Jackson International, Georgia (ATL): 93.7 million passengers

2. Dallas Fort Worth Airport (DFW), Texas (DFW): 73.4 million passengers

3. Denver, Colorado (DEN): 69.3 million passengers

4. Chicago O'Hare, Illinois (ORD): 68.3 million passengers

5. Dubai, United Arab Emirates (DXB): 66.1 million passengers

6. Los Angeles, California (LAX): 65.9 million passengers

7. Istanbul, Turkey (IST): 64.3 million passengers

8. London Heathrow, United Kingdom (LHR): 61.6 million passengers

9. Delhi, India (DEL): 59.5 million passengers

10. Paris Charles de Gaulle, France (CDG): 57.5 million passengers

