Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Proptech startups have historically targeted real estate agents and brokerages for revenue, sidelining the end-user experience.

In industries like travel and finance, intermediaries have been cut out, empowering consumers directly — real estate tech lags behind in this regard.

If you want to understand why proptech hasn’t delivered on its promises yet, you don’t need to look at the technology. The technology has been good, honestly. You need to look at who these companies decided to get paid by, because that choice shaped everything about how property technology actually gets built and who it actually serves.

For the better part of a decade, venture-backed proptech startups chased revenue from the fastest payer in real estate. That payer wasn’t the buyer sitting nervously at a closing table or the seller trying to figure out if they were getting a fair deal. It was the agent. Or the brokerage. The companies that controlled the transaction and already had budgets set aside for exactly this kind of thing. So proptech built for them, and it built really well for them, which is actually part of the problem.

When you optimize for the middleman, the end user pays for it

Lead generation platforms, agent CRMs, brokerage marketing suites — the proptech ecosystem got flooded with products that made intermediaries more efficient and more visible. From a pure business standpoint, it made sense. Agents were willing to pay monthly subscriptions. They wanted better tools. The revenue was predictable, and the sales cycles were manageable.

But here’s what happened on the other side of that model. Every time a proptech company designed a feature, the question was never, “Does this make it cheaper or more transparent for the person buying the home?” The question was, “Does this help the agent close more deals or generate more leads?” Those are very different questions, and over time, the gap between what proptech promised consumers and what it actually delivered to them got pretty wide.

The costs didn’t disappear. They just moved. Consumers ended up paying more for less clarity, and meanwhile, the real estate industry kept congratulating itself on innovation.

Other industries actually figured this out

Travel is the obvious comparison, and it’s worth sitting with for a minute. Expedia and Google Flights didn’t just put airline prices on a screen. They fundamentally restructured who had pricing power in that transaction. The travel agent, as a necessary middleman, basically ceased to exist because consumers could see exactly what things cost and book directly.

Fintech did the same thing with banking. Robinhood, SoFi, Chime — all of these companies built their entire value proposition around putting financial tools directly in the hands of the person who actually needed them, and cutting out the layers in between. Real estate proptech had every opportunity to do the same thing. Zillow and Redfin made listings visible and searchable, which was genuinely huge for the industry. But then both platforms funneled the consumer right back into the traditional agent relationship the second it actually mattered. The information gap closed. The structural gap in how transactions actually get done stayed wide open.

AI in real estate is only as good as the model it sits inside

Everyone’s excited about what AI can do in proptech right now, and fair enough — the capabilities are genuinely impressive. Automated valuations, predictive market analytics, instant comp data. But most of these AI-powered real estate tools are built on top of platforms that were designed to serve agents first. So what you get is a more sophisticated version of the same old incentive structure. The AI lowers the cost of information, sure. But if the platform itself is monetized by the people who benefit from consumers staying a little confused about pricing and process, then better AI doesn’t actually fix the core problem. It just makes the existing model run faster.

That’s not disruption. That’s just an upgrade to the same system.

Where consumer-first proptech is actually gaining ground

Something is changing, though, and it’s starting to show up in how real money moves in this space. A handful of proptech platforms have started building directly for the consumer, with business models that actually align their revenue to whether the end user has a good experience. Flat fees instead of percentage-based commissions. Direct access to MLS data without requiring you to go through an agent first. Transaction tools that put the buyer or seller in control of the process instead of the professional managing it on their behalf.

Ownli is one of the more interesting examples of this right now. They’ve built a platform around the idea that a lot of buyers and sellers don’t actually need a traditional agent for every part of the transaction, and that charging them a flat fee for the tools and access they do need is just a more honest model. It’s not anti-agent. It’s just pro-consumer in a way that most proptech hasn’t bothered to be.

Houzeo is another one worth paying attention to, offering flat-fee MLS listing services with a seller-focused interface that gives people real control over showings, pricing, and negotiations. Neither of these companies is trying to burn the industry to the ground. They’re just building for the person who was always supposed to be the point of all this technology in the first place.

The next wave of proptech winners won’t sell to agents

The property technology companies that are going to matter over the next five years aren’t going to be the ones that built the prettiest dashboard for a brokerage. They’re going to be the ones who finally figure out how to make money by making things better for the actual consumer. That’s a harder business to build. The sales cycles are longer, the average revenue per user is lower and you don’t get the same easy access to the existing real estate industry infrastructure. But it’s also the version of proptech that actually delivers on what the industry has been promising for years: a faster, cheaper, more transparent way to buy or sell a home. The model is starting to prove itself. Now it just needs more companies willing to build it.