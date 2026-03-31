My Company Operates in Five Countries. Here’s Some Important Considerations Before Expanding Internationally

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Key Takeaways International expansion tests whether your model adapts, not just whether demand exists.

Compliance enables entry, but cultural alignment determines whether your business actually succeeds.

Strong domestic performance proves viability, but not transferability across legal and cultural systems.

International expansion is often discussed as if it were a question of appetite: if the domestic business is strong, if capital is available, and if the target market looks large enough, then growth abroad can seem like the natural next step. However, we have found that the real question is not whether a business can expand, but whether the model can survive contact with a different legal system, a different commercial culture, and a different set of public expectations.

The implications of this distinction are far-reaching, though they are often undervalued at the decisional level. Now operating in five countries, we’ve found that true scaling isn’t about repeating what worked at home; it’s a full-scale operating test that challenges every facet of the business.

The market will always test whether your controls travel and whether your leadership team knows the difference between what is core to the business and what only worked because of where you started.

Easy to copy growth isn’t effective

International growth looks deceptively straightforward because the demand appears familiar, and often the economics seem to translate, so the existing playbook feels “established.” That is the same point where leaders begin to underestimate the work.

A new market does not simply add revenue potential. It introduces a new regulatory perimeter, a new decision-making culture, and a new set of operational frictions. For a business operating in regulated debt collection and estate-recovery markets, expansion depends on far more than demand. Among many other nuances, it requires a working understanding of the competitive landscape, licensing rules, consumer credit & inheritance law, consumer protections, documentation standards, language expectations, and cultural norms.

Each of those variables shapes whether the model can function at all.

That is why easy-to-copy growth is rarely effective growth. The parts of a business that look most portable are often the parts most tied to local conditions. For example, a strong domestic performance can create false confidence because it encourages leaders to confuse proof of concept with proof of transferability. Those are not the same thing. A model that works well in one country may depend on legal definitions, creditor behaviors, or trust signals that may not exist elsewhere.

When CEOs get this wrong, it’s not because they didn’t consider the existence of demand. They are wrong because they underestimated the amount of adaptation required to reach it.

The biggest surprise when entering a new market

The most encouraging surprise in our expansion experience was how open national creditors were when we entered new markets. In several countries, institutions responded more positively than we expected to a specialized estate recovery model. That challenged a common assumption about growth abroad. Leaders often think they have to convince a market to want something new when, in reality, they already recognize the gap. The market just has not yet fully defined the category.

That is why market selection has to be disciplined. We did not choose countries based on brand ambition alone. We first looked at the data, including demographics, mortality trends, homeownership levels, and attitudes toward credit use, which helped us assess whether the underlying need was real.

But, of course, data alone is never enough. Once a market looked promising, we had to test whether we could actually operate there in a way that fit. That meant understanding licensing rules, inheritance law, and compliance obligations. It also meant learning how institutions expected business to be done, how communication should be handled, and what local stakeholders would see as “credible” and “appropriate.”

That process taught us that compliance and culture are equally critical pillars in expansion. Compliance provides the license to operate, but culture provides the license to succeed. You can meet every legal standard and still fail the market if your approach lacks a local pulse. Specialization is only as portable as the evidence that supports it.

The leadership blind spot in global expansion

The biggest mistake many CEOs make is assuming that success is transferable before they have done enough work to validate their supposition. Financial modeling tends to reinforce that problem. It can make expansion look cleaner, faster, and more predictable than it will ever be in real life.

The cost of proper due diligence is insignificant compared to the cost of a failed market exit.

That due diligence has to go well beyond desktop research. It requires on-the-ground validation from people who understand how decisions are made locally. It requires face-to-face meetings with regulators, trade bodies, legal advisers, and potential partners. It requires asking uncomfortable questions about what could delay entry, what could limit scale, and what would hinder the business model if conditions change.

Too many CEOs build the case for expansion around upside and think local complexity is something the team will “cross when they get there.” To reverse that traditional approach, it is crucial to recognize that complexity defines the opportunity. That complexity must inform every go/no-go decision before moving toward capital allocation.

What first-time international leaders need to remember

Confidence is necessary for expansion. Humility is even more useful. Leaders entering a new country need to spend more time listening than presenting. Regulators, industry bodies, advisers, local operators and even competitors can tell you where your assumptions are thin. That information is never convenient, but it often makes the difference between a disciplined entry and an expensive misread.

It also helps to stress-test every part of the plan before you move. Growth is usually slower than the model predicts for a few reasons: procurement takes longer, early costs run higher, cultural friction shows up in places that look minor during planning and become material during execution. A serious expansion model accounts for that drag from the start.

The best approach we have seen that worked is to be global in strength and local in execution. Bring the standards, systems, and expertise that make the business credible. Then build local leadership, participate in national trade bodies, and operate according to the expectations of that market. Scale should strengthen local relevance, not override it.

International growth can create real value, but only when leaders make it an operating transformation rather than a geographic extension.