Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back Red Roofs, Red Cups and Pac-Man — Here’s What Customers Are Saying

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Like many aging restaurant chains, Pizza Hut tried to modernize its look. And like many aging restaurant chains, it learned that customers liked it just the way it was. Now franchisees are getting in their DeLoreans and returning to the Pizza Hut of the 1980s. We’re talking red roofs, checkered tablecloths, salad bars, red plastic cups and old-school Pac-Man machines.

Tim Sparks, president of Daland Corporation, a Kansas-based company that operates almost 100 Pizza Hut franchises, is leading the charge by redecorating over 80 locations back to their retro glory. The chain’s attempt to modernize with stark, contemporary designs backfired—sales declined and Pizza Hut announced the closure of 250 underperforming locations in February. Customers have been losing their minds over the nostalgic redesign, with many begging the chain to also bring back the original pan pizza recipe.

The nostalgia play fits a broader 2026 trend of consumers returning to vintage faves like flip phones, iPods and malls. Unfortunately, one feature that hasn’t returned from the good old days are the prices.