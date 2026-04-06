Gen Z Is Bringing the Mall Back From the Dead. Here’s How ‘Mallmaxxing’ Is Reshaping Retail.

Mall rats are back, but this time they’re armed with iPhones and creating TikTok content. Gen Z, craving the chance to touch and feel clothes IRL, has revived the American mall by turning certain stores into viral destinations. They film hauls, pose in photo booths and post content from fitting rooms.

Brands like Edikted and Princess Polly are taking notice. Once online only, they’re racing to open physical stores to meet demand — and it’s paying off. Princess Polly’s net sales grew double digits last year, and Simon Property Group says they’re “outperforming many of the traditional retailers.”

Between 2017 and 2022, an average of 40 malls closed annually. Now Simon’s sales per square foot have surpassed pre-pandemic levels. People used to call this going to the mall, but teens call it “mallmaxxing.”