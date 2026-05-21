Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Alignment isn’t about universal agreement — it’s about shared commitment and coordinated action toward common goals.

Psychological safety expands meaningful contribution from a select few to the entire leadership team.

Trust, humility and healthy conflict are the building blocks of sustainable group flow and peak performance.

Many businesses struggle with growth and profitability, not due to market factors, labor costs or even a poorly defined strategy. The problem is usually much more difficult to identify and even harder still to remedy. The root cause of a surprising number of underperformance issues is how inefficiently and ineffectively an organization’s leadership team operates together.

This is not to suggest that these managers and leaders aren’t capable and talented, but rather that their individual aptitudes and contributions might not translate well into the collective success of the organization. We have all heard or witnessed cautionary tales of stand-out athletes who fail to gel and excel within a unit. Ball clubs that never make it to the championships despite a deep bench, innate talent, and plenty of sweat equity. It is only when players come together and synchronize those talents and efforts that the organization rises to the top. Peak performance is indeed a team sport.

The concept of Group Flow was popularized by Steven Kotler and others more than 20 years ago. It refers to a shared state of leadership in which teams operate together with alignment, focus, and momentum, enabling the business to operate and execute free of friction and at a high level of efficacy.

Sounds great, doesn’t it? And something every business would want. But this kind of high-level leadership performance, this group flow, doesn’t just emerge on its own. It takes time, effort and intentionality. The work is significant, but the return on investment can be profound.

Let’s dig in a little on key elements and approaches in achieving group flow and peak performance in your organization.

Alignment is essential

Many business leaders confuse team alignment with consensus. But the concepts are not the same, and the misunderstanding can be costly. Consensus suggests universal agreement among the team, a goal akin to chasing rainbows, at least from a sustainability viewpoint. Alignment means clarity, a shared commitment, and coordinated actions that support the vision and goals of the organization.

Peak performance and group flow are dependent on a shared target for everyone on the leadership team and throughout the business. Beware of organizational silos, as it is common to see businesses underperform due to competing departmental priorities and lack of alignment across operational units.

Everyone needs to be on board, as alignment truly is a key condition of group flow.

High-performance teams don’t always agree

Even the strongest, most aligned leadership teams don’t always agree. And that’s okay. In fact, high-performing team members are sometimes rather blunt in their approach to communication, not because they are being rude or egotistical, but to avoid wasting time and money by being indirect or appeasing. While candor may initially cause friction, it allows issues and questions to be exposed and addressed early and openly.

It is important to note that healthy conflict requires a level of trust and a culture in which communication is respectful, even when it is direct and sometimes uncomfortable.

Leave your ego at the door

Just like that star athlete who struggles to become a true team player, ego can kneecap the success of your business. Confidence is a good thing, while ego is divisive and can manifest as arrogance, defensiveness, and even threatening behaviors to those who dare to challenge the person with the inflated head.

The more senior the egomaniac, the more insidious the effects usually are, often in the form of stymied growth and innovation, weakened performance, and a big hit to company culture.

Consider professionalism and humility as the gold standard for you and everyone on your leadership team.

Psychological safety moves performance mountains

Psychological safety, a term coined by Harvard Business School professor Amy C. Edmondson, is defined as “a shared belief held by members of a team that the team is safe for interpersonal risk-taking.” It’s about permitting your people to offer differing perspectives and ideas that may challenge the status quo. If you want a high-performance team, creating an environment in which people feel safe to speak up, raise concerns, and offer fresh ideas is essential.

Psychological safety enhances group flow by expanding meaningful organizational contribution from a select few to an entire leadership team.

Make room for contribution

One main goal of providing psychological safety is the creation of an environment in which everyone is encouraged to contribute. You will surely have team members who are naturally more vocal with their ideas and forthcoming with their opinions, while others are not as apt to speak up. But just because someone is less verbose doesn’t mean they have less to offer in terms of insight and creative solutions.

There is a bit of art to this. You don’t want to dampen the creativity and influence of your more outspoken members. But to attain group flow, you do want to facilitate participation from the entire team.

Believe in your people

Trust has a huge influence on team performance. When allowed to do their jobs with a healthy amount of autonomy, people tend to be more engaged, more motivated, and more satisfied in their work. Establishing a standard of excellence and having the expectation that your team is fully capable of maintaining it, is a reflection of your maturity as a business leader.

Remember, setting the bar high and believing in your team’s ability to reach it makes everyone’s work more compelling and satisfying.

Building a high-performance leadership team requires an orchestrated effort. It takes strategy. It takes modeling. It takes the systems, disciplines, and trust that allow a group of talented individuals to elevate themselves and each other for the long-term success of your business. Together.