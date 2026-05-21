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Key Takeaways Discount-driven customers in the LLC space are high-intent buyers, not bargain hunters avoiding commitment.

Price sensitivity reflects the realities of starting a business, not a lack of loyalty or follow-through.

Misclassifying coupon users as low-value is the real problem — and it’s one founders create for themselves.

Generally speaking, discount-driven customers are not trusted by business founders.

The assumption is that they’re low-value, price-sensitive and likely to move on to something else. The thinking behind this is that if someone needs a coupon to complete their purchase, they aren’t the kind of customer that can be built around.

While this assumption may seem logical, it’s wrong in the LLC services market.

The misread on coupon users

Customer behavior in the LLC services market is determined just as much by market structure as by individual preferences.

In a highly fragmented space, many providers offer similar services and have relatively low switching costs if someone is looking for a change.

Price quickly becomes one of the easiest and fastest ways to compare your options in this type of environment. With this, discount-driven entry points are a natural way to navigate the current market.

Most people interpret this kind of consumer behavior as a sign of low intent or loyalty. In reality, it seems to be a reflection of the market behavior itself rather than the quality of the customer.

Discounts aren’t creating demand, they’re capturing it

Business founders often get this part wrong. Discounts actually intercept demand rather than creating it.

Once someone looks for an offer, they’ve already made their decision. The question is now how they’ll act rather than whether they’ll act at all.

Because of this, customer discount behaviors can be seen much earlier than expected. If we take a broad look across the industry, 82% of consumers claim that discounts affect where they buy from. Furthermore, 79% consider discounts while planning their purchase, while 64% state that discounts speed up their decision-making process.

This isn’t hesitation. Its execution.

What happens after the click matters more

According to Global Market Insights, rising service costs and increased competition from alternative service providers have enhanced pricing pressure in the legal services market. If we shift things forward, this has accelerated moves towards transparent pricing and cost-efficient purchase models.

In this dynamic environment, price sensitivity is increasingly shaping the customer entry point. Despite this, user behavior is still the most important factor after the initial entry.

Through our LegalZoom partnership, we’ve found that around 60% of new customers come to us via promotional codes. This includes promo code-driven entry points.

Among these channels, searches for LegalZoom promo code on Google stand out as the biggest entry point, driving around 50% of promotional acquisitions, suggesting a strong intent to purchase. Users are actively searching for ways to complete their transactions at a reduced cost, rather than just casually exploring potential options. This suggests that their behavior is actually highly deliberate.

Alongside this, figures suggest that 48% of the promotional flow can be attributed to combined social media and email marketing funnels, making them vital complementary channels to capture and convert customer demand. The remaining 2% goes across a diverse range of website sources.

Don’t mistake these for low-intent outcomes. If we look at internal modeling, coupon-driven acquisition takes a meaningful share of inflow. Some providers have reported that close to half of their new customers have entered via discount-led channels.

In the current landscape, discount-driver entry is now precisely where high-intent demand begins, rather than just acting as a signal of weak intent.

Why these users look “price-sensitive”

New business owners don’t have the luxury of ignoring cost.

They must consider uncertain timelines, limited capital and several upfront expenses, all at the same time. If we take this in context, price optimization is a basic survival instinct rather than being a signal of weak commitment.

The data reflects this point, with 22% of small businesses citing rising costs as their biggest initial operating challenge. Capital or cash flow constraints during formation represent 18%.

When these users check for discounts, they’re not backing away from a commitment. In fact, they’re making sure that they can afford to follow through with their decision.

The real problem isn’t discounts, it’s misclassification

The biggest mistake here is actually misunderstanding the customers that discounts are bringing in, rather than using the discounts themselves.

Assuming that coupon users are of “low value” means that you’ll treat them that way. This leads to underinvesting during the onboarding process and ignoring possible retention, both of which cause missed opportunities when looking to expand revenue.

Over time, this assumption only seems correct because you made it feel true.

When you actually take a proper look at what these users do, you’ll see a different picture. They’re not just browsing with a low purchase intent. They’re actually progressing.

What this means for growth

So, founders shouldn’t be asking whether the presence of discounts hurts their bottom line. They should actually be focusing on what kind of user intent they’re capturing.

If we see high-intent users consistently coming through the different discount routes, discounts are a pricing lever, but they’re also part of how the demand flows into your business.

Don’t ignore this when thinking it’ll protect your margins. All it does is disconnect you from how your potential customers actually behave.

A different way to think about coupons

When thinking about discount-driven customers, the easiest way to misunderstand them is by assuming that they lack commitment. However, in reality, they’re the opposite.

They’ve already made their minds up and have started acting. At this stage, they’re simply deciding on the most efficient way to act. Once this comes into motion, many consumers behave the same as the ones that they’re wanting to acquire initially. Their intent was already there from the start. Discounts have not changed their intent.