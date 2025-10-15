5 Critical Mistakes New Business Owners Make After Formation That Put Their Personal Assets at Risk

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article is part of the America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops series. Read more stories

Key Takeaways Turning your idea into a legal business is a big milestone — but it comes with hidden pitfalls many founders overlook.

Avoiding a few common missteps early on can protect your assets, save you money, and set you up for sustainable growth.

Incorporation is a huge milestone — it’s that thrilling moment when your idea becomes real. You’ve picked the name, filled out the paperwork and now your business is official. It’s exciting, empowering and a little intimidating too.

But what is incorporation, exactly?

In simple terms, incorporation is the process of turning your business into a legal entity — typically a corporation or an LLC (Limited Liability Company). That means your business becomes separate from you. It can open its own bank account, sign contracts, hire employees and—most importantly — it usually protects your personal assets from business liabilities.

In other words, if your business gets sued, your personal finances (like your house, car or savings) are typically off-limits.

It’s a smart move for founders who are serious about growth. And while incorporation sets the legal foundation, it’s just the first step toward building a business that lasts.

In our experience helping thousands of entrepreneurs form and grow their businesses, we’ve noticed a pattern. Many founders assume that once they’ve filed their formation paperwork, the hard part is over. In reality, what you do next matters just as much — if not more.

Here are five common mistakes to watch out for after incorporating — and how to avoid them.

Related: I’ve Helped Build and Sell Companies Worth Many Millions. Here are the Top 50 Mistakes I’ve Seen Kill Startups.

1. Thinking incorporation automatically protects you

Filing your LLC or corporation creates a layer of legal protection between your business and your personal assets. That’s a big deal. But here’s the catch: that protection isn’t automatic or permanent.

If you don’t maintain your entity properly, a court could decide that your business is just a shell — and hold you personally liable anyway. This is called “piercing the corporate veil,” and it’s something you definitely want to avoid.

Here’s how to keep your protections strong:

Keep internal documents updated. LLCs should have an operating agreement; corporations need bylaws. These documents outline how your business is run — even if you’re a one-person show. You don’t file them with the state, so they’re easy to forget. But in a lawsuit, they could help prove your business is legit.

LLCs should have an operating agreement; corporations need bylaws. These documents outline how your business is run — even if you’re a one-person show. You don’t file them with the state, so they’re easy to forget. But in a lawsuit, they could help prove your business is legit. Don’t mix business and personal finances. If you’re paying for groceries out of your business account (or vice versa), that blurs the line between you and your company. Open a separate business bank account and keep the books clean.

If you’re paying for groceries out of your business account (or vice versa), that blurs the line between you and your company. Open a separate business bank account and keep the books clean. Stay in good standing with the state. Most states require you to file annual or biennial reports. If you miss these deadlines, your business can fall out of compliance or even be dissolved. That puts your liability protection at risk.

As your business grows, the stakes get higher. Think of your legal structure like a house: incorporation builds the frame, but you need to maintain it to keep it standing.

2. Listing yourself as your own registered agent

Nearly every state requires you to list a registered agent — someone who can receive legal and government documents on your business’s behalf. A lot of first-time founders just list themselves, assuming it’s the simplest solution.

But here’s why that’s usually not a great idea:

You give up your privacy. Acting as your own registered agent means your home or office address is published in the state’s public database. That record sticks around — forever. Even after your business dissolves.

Acting as your own registered agent means your home or office address is published in the state’s public database. That record sticks around — forever. Even after your business dissolves. You could be served in front of clients. If your business is ever sued, a process server will deliver legal documents to your registered agent. If that’s you — and it happens during business hours — it could be a very awkward (and damaging) moment.

If your business is ever sued, a process server will deliver legal documents to your registered agent. If that’s you — and it happens during business hours — it could be a very awkward (and damaging) moment. You’ll miss out on support as you grow. Professional registered agent services (like ours at Registered Agents Inc.) do a lot more than just accept mail. We can automatically file your annual reports, send compliance reminders and help you expand into other states when the time comes.

Bottom line: Saving a few bucks upfront by acting as your own registered agent can end up costing you more — in stress, privacy and lost opportunities.

3. Ignoring tax elections (and missing potential savings)

This one’s a bit technical, but hang with us — because it could save you real money.

When you form an entity, the IRS gives your business a default tax classification:

LLCs are taxed as pass-through entities — profits go to the owners, who pay taxes on their personal returns (including a 15.3% self-employment tax)

Corporations (C-Corps) pay a corporate tax on profits (currently 21%) and then shareholders pay again on dividends — what’s known as “double taxation”

But here’s what many founders don’t realize: you can often choose a different tax treatment by filing a form with the IRS.

One of the most popular choices for LLCs is the S-Corp election. It lets you split your business income between:

A reasonable salary (which is subject to payroll tax), and

Dividends, which are not subject to self-employment tax

If your business is turning a healthy profit, the S-Corp election can lower your tax burden significantly.

Just know, S-Corps come with added complexity, like setting up payroll and staying compliant with IRS rules. But if you’re ready to grow, these steps can actually position you to scale more efficiently.

4. Waiting too long to secure your domain name

You’ve brainstormed a name. Checked availability in your state. Filed the paperwork.

But — did you grab the domain?

Far too many founders wait to buy their domain until they “need” a website. And by then, it might be gone — or worse, someone may try to sell it back to you at a steep markup.

Here’s why it’s smart to act early:

Your business name might be available in your state, but not as a domain. If that’s the case, you may want to rethink the name before you commit.

“Parking” a domain protects your brand. Even if you’re not ready for a website, buying your domain ensures competitors or impersonators can’t grab it.

You’ll get a professional email address. This adds instant credibility and protects your personal email from spam or customer inquiries.

Pro tip: Consider buying domain variations like .net, .com or common misspellings to safeguard your brand from lookalike sites down the road.

5. Assuming your business name is fully protected

Just because your state lets you register a name doesn’t mean you own it everywhere.

Unless you’ve filed for a federal trademark, someone in another state — or even in the same state — can legally use your business name, especially if they operate in a different industry or file a DBA (“doing business as”).

Trademark protection gives you exclusive rights to use your business name (and logo, slogan, etc.) in your category across the entire country.

But here’s the catch: you can’t file for a trademark until you’re actually using the name to sell something. And the process can take months.

That’s why it’s smart to:

Start researching potential trademarks early

Check for conflicts before investing in branding or marketing

Decide whether you’d still want a name you can’t protect

Many business formation services (ours included) offer trademark support or can connect you with a specialist to help you navigate the process.

Related: Planning Your 2025 Strategy? Don’t Make These 5 Critical Mistakes

The real work begins now

Filing your incorporation documents is a huge achievement. But what comes next will determine whether your business simply exists or thrives.

To grow with confidence, you’ll need to:

Keep your business compliant and in good standing

Understand your tax options and make informed decisions

Protect your brand — online and legally

Set up systems that support scalability from the start

When those pieces are in place, you’ll be free to focus on what really matters: building the business you dreamed about when you started this journey