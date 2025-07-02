Jon Garrison
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Jon Garrison is an integral part of the RAINC leadership team, serving as CFO and treasurer. He is responsible for guiding the company's strategic direction, ensuring financial health and stability by enhancing business intelligence, overseeing financial reporting and more.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Starting a Business
How Smart Entrepreneurs Are Protecting Their Brand and Building Wealth — And How You Can Too
As the business landscape evolves, LLCs provide a solid foundation for sustainable growth and generational success.