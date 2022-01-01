Signing out of account, Standby...
Collin Williams
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and Chairman of New Era ADR
Collin is the Founder and Chairman of New Era ADR. Collin was previously General Counsel at Reverb.com which was acquired by Etsy for $275M. Collin also worked at Oracle, Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Butler Snow, LLP. Collin went to Middlebury College and Tulane University School of Law.
I'm the Founder of a Tech Company, I Have Clinical Depression and I'm Grateful for It
Having depression has changed my life … in a positive way. Yes, in a positive way. Let me explain.
