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Key Takeaways Stop using meetings to process your thoughts and concerns.

Replace updates in the meeting with pre-reads.

Cultivate productive dissent.

Make decisions in the room, instead of waiting for a follow-up.

Establish who owns what decision so that accountability is easy.

Repeated studies highlight just how many meetings leaders are having these days. Many executives I coach spend 30-plus hours in meetings each week, and they’re often double- or triple-booked. Despite the hours they invest, many leaders leave meetings feeling even more behind, unclear and reactive. They’re also left with little time for strategy, creative thinking or high-level execution.

If you’re struggling to engage employees, inspire innovation, accelerate decisions or retain talent, start by looking at where your team spends most of its time, which is probably meetings. The way you lead these gatherings sets the tone for culture, accountability and speed across your entire organization.

Meetings are a leadership mirror. Every interaction in a meeting — from who speaks when to how you follow up afterwards — signals your expectations and shapes team performance. They reveal your clarity, your emotional regulation, your decision-making speed and how power actually flows inside your organization.

High-performing organizations don’t treat meetings as calendar obligations but as an opportunity to make meaningful progress toward their most important business goals. Let’s explore how you can run your meetings more effectively.

1. Stop using meetings to process your anxiety

Leaders often use meetings to think aloud and process concerns, but without structure, these conversations can quickly backfire. When leaders think out loud without structure, teams can experience it as unpredictability and volatility. While it might feel like transparency when you’re leading the meeting, it can actually feel deeply destabilizing to everyone else in the room.

One founder I worked with believed he was being collaborative by brainstorming every fear in real time, but his team experienced it as chaos. Once he began processing high-stakes concerns offline and entering meetings with clear decision paths, his staff’s engagement improved almost immediately. Meetings transformed from emotional dumping to focused strategy sessions.

2. Replace updates with pre-reads

Spending meetings reviewing information everyone could have read in advance gets in the way of strategic thinking. An executive I advised spent two hours a week reenacting the meme “this could have been an email.” Instead of debating priorities or pressure-testing key business decisions, they went around the table delivering updates. This is a missed opportunity to challenge assumptions and sharpen strategy.

Requiring everyone to review updates ahead of meetings shifts the tone from passive reporting to active decision-making. A CEO client instituted a company-wide rule that if pre-reads weren’t sent 24 hours in advance, the meeting was rescheduled. Decision velocity increased and meeting times dropped considerably, freeing up time for product innovation, investor priorities and high-impact execution.

3. Cultivate productive dissent

Innovation can die in silence. Healthy dissent must occur in meetings if you want to spark creativity and innovation. Otherwise, you’re creating an echo chamber that rewards agreement over performance. This requires being mindful of the powerful dynamics in the room and creating psychological safety every step of the way.

Leading up to the meeting, make it safe for people to suggest agenda adjustments or switches in who is attending. During the meeting, if you are the most senior leader, try to speak last, since sharing your opinions early on can inadvertently stifle contrasting insights. If disagreement feels risky, innovation will be stifled.

4. Make decisions in the room

A common meeting mistake is delaying decision-making by waiting until a subsequent meeting or “follow-up conversation” to decide what to do, which drains momentum.

While you may need additional information or insights to make a decision, clarify what decisions you can make in the moment and then make them. Before the meeting ends, explicitly state:

What decision are we making today?

What is still open?

What information is required?

Ambiguity often feels safe in the moment, but it can become expensive later when the work isn’t completed.

5. Close the loop

One of the most frustrating aspects of meetings is leaving without clarity about who owns what. When ownership is vague, accountability goes out the window.

Shift from saying “we” to using specific names. Name the owner, deadline and metrics for each task. Document decisions and circulate them within 24 hours. The CEO client who implemented the 24-hour pre-read also implemented consistent meeting notes where each action item was assigned a clear owner and deadline, which created internal transparency and accountability and kept everyone on the same page.

Final thoughts

Most leaders try to fix meetings by changing the agenda. This is a start, but it often falls short. Top leaders recognize that meetings really reflect their own leadership patterns. If your meetings feel anxious, unfocused or slow, that’s not a time management issue; it’s a leadership issue. Fortunately, leadership issues are solvable. You can choose to run your meetings more effectively and efficiently, creating a culture that prioritizes productivity and performance.

If you’re up for it, choose one meeting this week as an experiment in applying these five principles and watch as the energy and outcomes quickly shift. You’ve got this!