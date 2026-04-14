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Key Takeaways When execution slows down, leaders tend to believe the organization needs better communication — but the real issue is unclear decision ownership and broken handoffs between teams.

More communication can actually make things worse. Repetition can’t fix structural ambiguity — it just adds noise.

People need to be able to clearly answer what was decided, who owns moving it forward, what happens next and what “done” looks like.

A major initiative gets approved. The strategy’s been debated, the business case is solid, and leaders leave the room believing they’re aligned and ready to move.

A few months later, things start to slow down.

Teams are asking questions that should already be settled, regions are moving at different speeds, and the program team is chasing updates instead of driving progress.

That’s when the conversation shifts. Leaders start saying the organization needs better communication, clearer messaging, more alignment meetings.

It sounds right.

It usually comes from smart, experienced people, but it keeps the focus on the surface, and it avoids a harder question — which is whether anyone ever made it clear who owns each decision once it leaves that meeting.

What looks like communication is usually a broken handoff

In large organizations, execution doesn’t usually fail in the meeting, because most senior teams can have a good discussion and reach an agreement.

It fails after the meeting, when one group thinks another group has taken ownership, and that second group thinks they’re still waiting for direction or approval.

That’s not a communication issue in the simple sense. It’s a decision ownership gap followed by a handoff failure.

It tends to look like this:

A leadership team may walk out believing a decision has been made.

The program team may see it as guidance.

Functional leaders may hear support but not commitment.

Regional teams may assume there’s still flexibility because no one said otherwise.

Now the organization looks misaligned. What you’re actually seeing is an orphaned decision, where everyone heard the same conversation, but no one owns what happens next.

Why smart leaders keep solving the wrong problem

This problem keeps coming back because calling it a communication issue feels both accurate and safe.

When leaders respond, they add updates, meetings, recap notes, and messaging cascades. Those actions are visible and easy to defend, and they show that something is being done.

But they don’t force clarity.

Fixing decision ownership is different. It means defining who has authority, where it starts, where it stops and what must happen when work moves from one team to another.

That creates necessary exposure.

Once ownership is clear, missed handoffs become visible. Delays can’t hide behind alignment language, and people who’ve been operating in gray areas have to either step in or step back.

So the organization keeps choosing communication fixes because they create activity without forcing resolution, and that’s why the same execution problem keeps returning.

More communication often makes it worse

This is the part most teams understandably don’t expect.

When ownership is unclear, more communication doesn’t create clarity. It creates more versions of the same message.

Each update adds another interpretation, and each meeting opens the door to revisiting what should already be settled. Each summary captures discussion but doesn’t confirm responsibility.

Leaders start to believe the message just hasn’t traveled far enough. So, they repeat it.

But repetition can’t fix structural ambiguity. If no one owns the decision and no one owns the handoff, the organization fills the gap with assumptions.

And when people aren’t sure who’s accountable, they slow down. Not because they lack urgency, but because moving too quickly feels risky.

What this looks like inside the organization

You’ll usually see a consistent pattern of four things.

A senior sponsor believes things are moving because the direction has been stated several times.

The program lead sees risk because teams are still asking for clarity on decisions that should already be settled.

Regional leaders feel pressure to act but aren’t sure how far their authority goes. Functional teams believe they’ve done their part and are waiting on someone else.

Everyone can point to the communication they’ve sent. Very few can point to a clean chain of ownership from decision to execution.

That’s why the same topics keep coming back into leadership meetings. Not because people forgot, but because the decision never fully transferred into owned action.

The real cost isn’t delay — it’s what people learn

The obvious cost is slower execution, but the deeper cost is what this teaches the organization.

When ownership is unclear, people start to question whether decisions will stick. So they wait. They look for more confirmation, more alignment or more signals before they act.

That behavior spreads. It looks like caution, and it sounds like diligence, but underneath it is a loss of confidence in how decisions actually work.

Over time, people stop treating decisions as final. Instead, they treat them as “…something that might change.“

And once that happens, the organization doesn’t just slow down. It starts to hesitate.

What leaders consistently miss

At a senior level, ownership often feels obvious. You were in the room. You know what was decided. You know what should happen next. But here’s the truth about execution:

Execution doesn’t run on what feels obvious to you. It runs on what’s clear enough for someone else to act on without guessing.

If the next person can’t clearly answer what was decided, who owns moving it forward, what happens next and what “done” looks like, then ownership isn’t clear.

And when ownership isn’t clear, people interpret. They fill in gaps based on experience, risk tolerance and what they think leadership really meant.

What you then see as misalignment is actually the result of that interpretation.

Why this survives strong teams

Strong leaders can often work around this. They use relationships, judgment and informal alignment to keep things moving.

That works for a while, but it hides the problem.

Because large organizations don’t execute through shared intuition. They execute through clarity that holds across teams, levels and regions.

Once the work moves beyond the small group that understands the context, the cracks start to show.

More communication gets added, and more effort goes in, but the system itself hasn’t changed.

So the same issues keep coming back, just with more activity around them.

When execution slows down, it’s easy to say the organization needs better communication.

Sometimes it does, but in my experience, often that diagnosis is just the most comfortable way to describe something deeper.

Decisions are made, but ownership isn’t clear. Work moves, but handoffs aren’t defined. People are aligned in the room, but left to interpret once they leave it.

And over time, that doesn’t just delay execution. It teaches the organization to wait, because no one is ever fully sure who’s responsible for carrying the decision all the way through.