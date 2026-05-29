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Key Takeaways Companies are moving away from traditional hierarchies, and leaders who learn to operate without authority early in their careers develop stronger skills than those who rely on titles too soon.

When authority is absent, influence becomes the only currency that matters.

To build influence, leaders must build connection before trying to drive outcomes, move beyond roles to unlock real collaboration and turn participation into commitment.

A product manager at a fast-growing tech company recently found himself leading a high-stakes initiative with zero direct reports and no formal authority. Engineering, marketing and sales all had competing priorities. No one reported to him, yet everyone’s work determined his success.

He couldn’t escalate. He couldn’t mandate. He had to influence.

Scenarios like this are becoming more common as organizations rethink how work gets done. Deloitte’s 2025 Global Human Capital Trends report, based on insights from thousands of business leaders worldwide, found that companies are actively reinventing management structures and moving away from traditional hierarchies, yet only 7% report making meaningful progress. That gap is forcing more professionals to lead across teams they don’t control.

Having coached executives across industries, I’ve seen a clear pattern. Leaders who learn to operate without authority early in their careers develop stronger, more durable leadership skills than those who rely on titles too soon. When authority is absent, influence becomes the only currency that matters.

Here’s how to build it:

1. Build connection before trying to drive outcomes

Trying to get work done without authority often reveals a hard truth: People don’t follow directives from peers. They do, however, respond to trust.

Strong relationships create the foundation for everything else. When people feel respected and understood, they are far more willing to collaborate, share ideas and work through challenges. Conversations become more open, and problem-solving becomes more productive.

Consider how Southwest Airlines has built its culture around employee trust and connection. The company is widely recognized for strong employee engagement and retention, a result often attributed to its emphasis on relationships, recognition and a people-first leadership approach. That focus has helped Southwest maintain operational consistency and employee loyalty in an industry known for high turnover and disruption.

Start by getting to know people in your organization beyond their job titles. Understand what drives them, what frustrates them and how they prefer to work. Influence grows faster when people feel seen rather than managed.

2. Move beyond roles to unlock real collaboration

Traditional job structures often create invisible barriers. People stay in their lanes, focus on their own deliverables and often hesitate to step outside defined responsibilities. That model breaks down quickly when authority is removed.

Without a title to rely on, progress depends on shared ownership. The most effective informal leaders bring others into the process early, not after decisions have already been made. They shift the dynamic from task execution to collective problem-solving.

Spotify offers a strong example of this approach. Its “squad” model organizes teams into small, cross-functional groups that operate with a high degree of autonomy. Instead of relying on top-down direction, squads are empowered to make decisions, collaborate across disciplines and take ownership of outcomes. This structure encourages contribution from all angles, and influence is based on expertise and alignment rather than hierarchy.

Expanding involvement and ownership creates space for more voices to contribute. Involve people during planning, not just at execution. Ask for perspectives before finalizing decisions. When people help shape the direction, alignment follows more naturally.

3. Turn participation into commitment

There’s a difference between getting people to agree and getting them to care. Compliance may move a project forward in the short term, but commitment is what actually sustains it when challenges arise. Leaders without authority quickly learn that they cannot rely on positional power to push things through. They need genuine buy-in.

That buy-in comes from involvement, a principle that shows up consistently in both research and real-world results. Gallup found that employees who receive high-quality recognition are 45% less likely to have left their organization two years later. That kind of staying power doesn’t come from top-down instruction alone. It comes from people feeling seen, valued and invested in the outcome.

Creating that ownership requires a shift in behavior. Ask more questions than you answer. Create space for others to contribute before offering your perspective. Resist the urge to finalize decisions too quickly.

One leader I worked with transformed his team’s performance by making a simple change. Instead of presenting solutions in meetings, he started by asking, “What are we missing?” The quality of ideas improved dramatically, and more importantly, the team began to take responsibility for outcomes.

Commitment grows when people see themselves in the solution.

Where real leadership actually begins

Leading without authority is often seen as a temporary challenge to overcome. It’s not. It’s where real leadership takes shape.

When you can’t rely on a title, you learn how to build trust, create alignment and inspire action in a way that lasts. Those skills don’t become less important as you move up. They become the difference between leaders who are followed because they have to be and those who are followed because people want to.

So, the next time you find yourself responsible for results without formal authority, don’t see it as a limitation. See it as the moment your leadership actually begins.