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Key Takeaways Marketing metrics like engagement or followers don’t resonate in the boardroom. CMOs need to connect everything to the business outcomes executives care about — like ARR, CAC, churn and margins.

Before making a marketing request, you need a structured presentation that includes the business goal, constraints, strategic bet, mechanism, economics and decision ask.

Presenting budgets as a balanced portfolio removes fear from budget conversations and mirrors the logic CEOs already use when investing anywhere else in the business.

Early in my career, I walked into a boardroom to present to the executive team as the marketing leader. I could sense the anticipation — slides were ready, and everyone leaned in, curious. I started off with some impressive engagement numbers, brand sentiment and a slew of promising stats. But as soon as the talk turned to budgets, you could feel the room get colder.

The issue wasn’t the strategy; it was the language I used. After over 25 years as a CMO, helping companies from Fortune 500 to Inc. 5000 grow into successes, I’ve seen this scenario unfold across industries. CEOs are primarily focused on key indicators such as CAC, churn, ARR and margins. When marketing metrics, like “engagement is up 18%,” are shared, CEOs might interpret it differently, hearing, “I’m uncertain about profitability.”

This isn’t just a clash of personalities — it runs deeper. It’s a behavioral gap, and once you see it, you can change how you talk about marketing with your CEO. I’ve learned that closing this gap doesn’t just help you; it helps everyone in the room get on the same page.

Why the disconnect is predictable — and expensive

Psychologist Daniel Kahneman’s research on decision-making explains exactly what’s happening. His concept of WYSIATI — “What You See Is All There Is” — tells us that leaders overweight what is visible and immediate: pipeline, revenue, churn. They systematically undervalue what is probabilistic or delayed, such as brand, consideration and long-term preference. Even smart executives are not immune to this.

Add loss aversion to the mix — Kahneman and Tversky’s finding that losses feel roughly twice as painful as equivalent gains feel good — and you get a leadership team that defaults to “cut” during tough quarters even when the math says “invest.” The emotional argument in the boardroom almost always favors caution.

Gartner put a number on it. Their 2026 research found that more than 40% of CMOs who push for larger brand budgets without connecting them to business outcomes will lose C-suite influence. Not because their budgets are wrong. Because their argument is.

If you want to get past this bias, you have to put marketing in business terms — the same language leaders use when they talk about investments.

The 6-part framework for securing marketing funding

Here’s an approach I recommend for every executive team I advise. Before any leadership meeting that involves a marketing request, frame your presentation as follows:

1. Business goal: What are we trying to change? (For example: ARR growth, churn reduction, CAC improvement)

2. Constraint: What is blocking progress? (For instance: weak pipeline, long sales cycles, poor conversion rates)

3. Strategic bet: What will we do differently? (Options include: repositioning, shifting channels or focusing on new segments)

4. Mechanism: Why will this work? (This involves customer behavior data and documented evidence)

5. Economics: What does success look like in financial terms? (Provide an ROI range and payback period)

6. Decision ask: What do you need approved? (This could be budget, headcount or priority trade-offs)

This connects marketing directly to the two key areas that CEOs are responsible for managing: growth rate and risk.

It’s not about dumbing down your work — it’s about making sure it lands. When I talk with clients, I turn “followers” into “ICP penetration,” “engagement” into “message resonance” and “traffic” into “demand capture capacity.” If a metric doesn’t directly connect to revenue, cost or risk, I leave it out of the leadership conversation.

The one meeting that fixes alignment faster than any dashboard

I’ve implemented this strategy in my own companies and with clients in financial services, healthcare and technology: Replace the monthly marketing report with a monthly Growth Review. Instead of sending slide decks filled with marketing metrics, focus on running a meeting that CEOs want to attend.

The agenda should be simple. Start with key metrics such as Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), churn, Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC), and pipeline coverage. Follow that with a discussion of what influenced those numbers. Next, spend time on customer feedback and insights. Then allocate another segment to outline what you plan to double down on, what you will stop and anything new you recommend testing. Finally, use the last minutes to address resource requests and any trade-offs that need to be made.

That’s how you shift marketing from reporting stats to actually driving decisions. When CEOs see marketing as a real part of business strategy, not just a line on the budget, they start saving you a seat at the table. And the clearer you make this, the more everyone values what marketing brings to the business.

Treat your marketing spend like an investment portfolio

One final reframe that has changed how my clients present budgets is to stop viewing marketing spend as a line item and start treating it as a portfolio. Break your initiatives into three categories:

Harvest: Protect and convert existing revenue now. Build: Create future demand and preference. Explore: Conduct well-planned experiments in new channels or segments.

This approach takes the fear out of budget talks. Leaders see you’ve got a balanced plan — not just one big bet. It also gives you a solid reason for every dollar you spend, using the same kind of logic CEOs and CFOs use when they’re investing anywhere else in the business.

If marketing fails in the boardroom, it’s rarely because the work isn’t effective. It’s almost always because we haven’t shown how it drives real business outcomes.

The marketers who win budgets, trust and real influence? They aren’t the loudest voices — they’re the ones who make the story clear. The secret is translating your strategy into the language the board already speaks.

Takeaway: To earn executive buy-in and secure marketing investment, always connect your proposals directly to business outcomes CEOs value — growth, risk and financial impact. Use the frameworks above to ensure every conversation with the C-suite is in their language, not marketing speak.