Meta Cut 8,000 Jobs and Told Employees That AI Agents Will ‘Primarily Do the Work’ Now

Meta just laid off 8,000 employees to pay for its AI infrastructure — and started tracking the keystrokes of those who remain, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The company began cutting 10% of its workforce while simultaneously monitoring employees’ mouse clicks and keystrokes to train AI models. When workers asked if they could opt out of the tracking program, a Meta executive said no. More than 1,500 employees have signed a petition demanding that the company stop collecting their computer-use data.

The layoffs are meant to offset Meta’s $145 billion investment in AI infrastructure this year, largely to build data centers and buy chips. The company also canceled 6,000 open positions and is reassigning 7,000 employees to AI-focused roles. Said Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth: “Our agents primarily do the work. Our role is to direct, review and help them improve.”

Employee sentiment is at its most negative level on record. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who recently cloned an AI version of himself, told staff he doesn’t expect more company-wide layoffs this year, but Chief People Officer Janelle Gale didn’t rule out future cuts.