Americans Are Furiously Rebelling Against AI — And It Cost the Industry $156 Billion. ‘People Feel Like They’re Under Siege’

Booed commencement speeches, Molotov cocktails thrown at CEO homes and bullets fired at city councilmen’s doors—Americans are rapidly voicing their displeasure with AI. “People just feel like they’re under siege,” Senator Josh Hawley told The Wall Street Journal.

Pollsters say the speed of the public’s sentiment shift from curious to downright hostile is unprecedented. The reasons are plentiful: fear of job replacement, concern over how the technology is affecting our kids and anger over the cost and environmental impact of AI data centers. Local opposition blocked or delayed 48 projects valued at $156 billion last year, according to Data Center Watch. A record 20 more were canceled in the first quarter of 2026.

AI companies are spending hundreds of millions on midterm elections to fight the backlash. OpenAI’s Chris Lehane blames “doomers” and negative media coverage. But there is serious concern that the fastest growing sector is also becoming the fastest growing PR crisis.