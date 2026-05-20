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Key Takeaways AI makes producing content easy and cheap, so the real challenge is no longer creation but deciding what should be said and making sure it actually means something when it lands.

The “Narritect” is a new kind of strategic role. Unlike a traditional marketer focused on channels and output, a Narritect designs the narrative architecture around a business.

They define the ideas you repeat, the tension you own and the position you defend. They also connect leadership voice, sales messaging and customer experience, so it all sounds like the same company.

AI has made content easy. That’s the problem.

For years, companies hired marketers to create campaigns, manage channels and keep the message moving. That still matters. But that role was built for a world where producing content was the hard part. It isn’t anymore.

Now the hard part is deciding what should be said — and making sure it actually means something when it lands. It sounds obvious. It’s not how most companies operate. That shift changes the hire.

I call this new role a Narritect — someone who designs the narrative architecture around a business. In a market flooded with AI-generated sameness, the advantage is no longer who can publish the most.

It’s who can create clarity, consistency and trust — without sounding like everyone else. Most founders are still hiring for the old job.

Content is cheap. Clarity isn’t.

The default reaction to AI has been predictable: Produce more. More posts. More emails. More campaigns. More noise. That instinct made sense when content was scarce. It doesn’t hold up when content is everywhere.

When production becomes easy, volume stops being the advantage. Judgment becomes the advantage. AI can generate words at scale. It can’t decide what your company should stand for — or when your brand is quietly drifting into something generic. And that drift happens quietly.

This isn’t a content issue. It’s an architecture issue.

What a Narritect actually does

A Narritect isn’t a copywriter with a better title. And it’s not just a marketer who learned how to prompt AI. They build the system behind the communication. They define the narrative spine — the ideas you repeat, the tension you own, the position you defend. They connect leadership voice, sales messaging and customer experience, so it all sounds like the same company, which, surprisingly, is rare.

They also know where AI belongs … and where it doesn’t. Most marketing hires activate channels. Narritects align meaning.

Why this role matters now

There’s a quiet shift happening. Companies are saying more than ever — and landing less. AI is excellent at producing plausible language. But left alone, it flattens voice, leans on familiar ideas and creates the impression of sophistication without much substance behind it.

That’s how brands end up sounding polished … and interchangeable. And interchangeable is expensive. When everyone can produce competent content, buyers filter differently. They look for clarity. Consistency. Signals that the company actually knows what it stands for.

A Narritect creates that signal. They don’t just produce output. They set the rules — what gets repeated, what gets cut, what needs a human to step in. AI can scale the work. But someone still has to decide what’s worth scaling.

How to spot a Narritect

Most job descriptions haven’t caught up. They still ask for a “modern marketer” — content, social, campaigns, analytics, AI tools. That will get you someone capable. It won’t get you someone who can protect your brand.

If you want a Narritect, hire for judgment. Look for candidates who can:

Simplify complexity: Turn a messy business into a clear story.

Think beyond channels: See narrative across sales, hiring and leadership — not just marketing.

Use AI without leaning on it: Guide the tool instead of defaulting to it.

Detect drift: Hear when a brand starts sounding like everyone else — even when it looks “good enough.”

That last one is rare. It’s also where most of the value sits.

Better interview questions

Most interviews focus on outputs. That’s not enough. To find a Narritect, test how the person thinks:

What would you need to understand before changing our messaging?

How would you diagnose whether our brand is clear or fragmented?

Where does AI help — and where does it create risk?

Tell me about a time the issue wasn’t content, but positioning

How would you create consistency across leadership, sales and marketing?

If I removed AI tomorrow, would your thinking still hold up — or does your output depend on the tool?

Strong candidates won’t rush to tactics. They’ll start with diagnosis.

What this looks like in practice

This isn’t theoretical. In my marketing agency, we’ve started training what would have previously been “junior account executive” roles to become Narritects. The impact shows up quickly.

We avoid the same limited pool of “perfect marketers.” We create clearer career paths, improve retention and deliver stronger strategic thinking — not just more content. And we protect margins because we’re not scaling headcount to match output. Same team. Different role. Better result.

If you’re not ready to hire one

Not every company needs a full-time Narritect. But every company needs the function. If you’re not hiring yet, assign ownership. Someone should be responsible for narrative coherence across the business, not just content output.

Then apply one rule: Define the narrative before you scale it.

Get clear on:

The ideas you want to own

The promises you can stand behind

The language that reflects your business

What needs human judgment before it goes out

Most teams do this backward. Narritects don’t. They build the frame first, then scale inside it.

The next advantage isn’t more content

This isn’t about replacing marketers. It’s about upgrading the role. The next advantage won’t come from who produces the most. That race is already collapsing into sameness. It will come from who can create a narrative strong enough to guide the machine — and still sound unmistakably real.

That idea sits at the core of The AI Effect. The winners won’t be the ones who use AI the most. They’ll be the ones who use it with the most clarity.

That’s what a Narritect does. And in the next few years, that hire may matter more than the traditional marketer ever did.