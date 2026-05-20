AI Is Exposing the Leadership Problem That’s Costing You Speed, Focus and Results

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I worked with a CEO who had multiple AI initiatives running across the organization. Each had a team, a budget and a clear reason why it mattered. On paper, it looked like a strong innovation portfolio. In reality, nothing meaningful was moving forward.

Teams were stretched thin. Leadership conversations lacked clarity. Every update sounded the same. Progress always seemed one step away. The turning point came when leadership made a decision nobody wanted to make: two initiatives were shut down, one was prioritized and ownership became clear. Within weeks, momentum returned — and results followed.

Most organizations believe they’re making progress with AI because activity is happening. Pilots are running. Vendors are engaged. Experiments are underway. But activity is not progress. Progress requires commitment. Commitment requires tradeoffs — and tradeoffs are exactly what many leaders are avoiding right now.

The leadership tradeoffs that are slowing AI progress

AI forces a specific set of leadership decisions. They rarely present themselves as obvious tradeoffs. Instead, they show up as delays, endless analysis and initiatives that never quite make it into production.

Waiting for certainty creates a delay

The most common pattern is waiting for more information before acting. Leaders want confidence that a decision is right before committing to it. In stable environments, that approach can work. In AI, it creates lag.

The pace of change means waiting for perfect data often leads to missed timing, not better decisions. Move with what you know. Adjust as you learn more. Speed does not eliminate risk, but it does allow organizations to learn faster than competitors who wait.

Why too many AI initiatives dilute momentum

Many leaders try to preserve flexibility by running multiple initiatives at once. It creates the feeling of progress without requiring real commitment. The intention is to keep options open. The outcome is diluted effort and little measurable impact.

Focus requires saying no to viable alternatives. That’s why it’s difficult. But without focus, resources are spread thin and progress slows down. The organizations moving fastest are not exploring the most options — they are choosing a direction and executing fully.

The difference between efficiency and reinvention

AI can either make existing processes faster or fundamentally redesign how work gets done. Most organizations default to efficiency because it feels safer, easier to justify to a board and faster to demonstrate.

But efficiency only improves what already exists. It rarely changes outcomes. The larger opportunity is redesigning workflows, roles and systems around what AI makes possible. That requires accepting that some of what works today may not win tomorrow.

The hidden risk of protecting short-term stability

Every meaningful shift creates disruption. Leaders often avoid that disruption to protect current performance, team structures or customer expectations. It feels responsible. In reality, it creates a different kind of risk.

Delaying change shifts control to external forces. Competitors move. Market pressure builds. The window to lead the transition narrows. Leaders willing to accept short-term instability in exchange for long-term positioning move earlier — and retain more control over the outcome.

Why shared responsibility often leads to stalled execution

AI initiatives often involve multiple teams, which can create shared responsibility without real accountability. Too many voices and no clear owner slow everything down. Decisions drag. Execution becomes inconsistent. Outcomes become difficult to measure and easy to excuse.

Clarity comes from ownership. One person responsible for the result — with the authority to make decisions — changes the pace of progress immediately. Without that clarity, initiatives continue without ever fully delivering value.

A simpler framework for making AI decisions

Stop asking what else you need to know before making a decision. Start asking what happens if nothing changes over the next six months. Once you answer that honestly, identify the single assumption your decision depends on most. Not the ten things that could go wrong — the one thing that has to be true for this to work.

Then determine who in the organization is closest to knowing whether that assumption holds. In most cases, the insight already exists somewhere inside the business. Someone on the ground already knows. Leadership’s role is to find that person, ask the right question and act on what they learn.

That’s the process: one question about inaction, one assumption that matters and one person who knows. Many organizations spend months analyzing problems when the answer is already inside the building.

Three practical moves leaders can make this week

Assign a single owner to every active AI initiative before Friday. One person. One outcome. One timeline. If you can’t name the owner in ten seconds, the initiative doesn’t truly have one. Remove one competing priority pulling focus away from your most important AI effort. Not next quarter — this week. Progress requires space, and that space has to be created deliberately.

Make one decision faster than feels comfortable. Not recklessly, but without waiting for certainty that isn’t coming. The organizations winning with AI right now are not necessarily smarter — they are simply deciding faster.

The leadership shift AI is forcing organizations to confront

AI exposes the tradeoffs leaders have been avoiding.

Every organization will face the same decisions. The only variable is whether leaders make them early, while options still exist, or later, under pressure, after many of those options have disappeared. Leaders who make clear tradeoffs early create momentum and maintain control over how change unfolds. Those who delay eventually face the same decisions with fewer resources, less time, and teams that have already drawn their own conclusions about where things are headed.

The leaders who get this right are not necessarily smarter or better resourced. They are simply willing to decide before deciding feels safe. That willingness is the real work of leadership in the age of AI — not the technology, not the strategy, but the decision to lead before you’re forced to. That willingness is the real work of leadership in the age of AI. Not the technology. Not the strategy. The decision to lead before you are forced to.