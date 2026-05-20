AI Is Rewriting What Makes Workers Valuable — Take This 3-Part Test That Defines What Matters Now

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Here’s the question nobody in your organization is asking out loud — but everyone is quietly thinking: If I have to spell out every detail before you can do your job, why wouldn’t I just give those instructions to ChatGPT or Claude instead?

That’s no longer a hypothetical. It’s the calculation founders, executives and team leads are already making, whether they admit it or not.

I recently spoke with a CTO who walked me through his week. By the end of it, he’d spent more time assigning work than doing his own. Detailed tickets. Carefully written acceptance criteria. Annotated mockups explaining exactly what to build and how to build it.

He wasn’t managing a development team. He was writing prompts for humans. Every ticket was a prompt. Every acceptance criterion was a constraint. And once instructions become that explicit, complete and unambiguous, an uncomfortable question emerges: why does a human need to execute them at all?

An AI agent can already take that same specification, generate code, run tests and ship a build — faster, cheaper and without waiting for Monday morning. This isn’t a criticism of employees. It’s a structural shift in how work is organized.

A recent McKinsey report found that existing technologies could already automate 57% of U.S. work hours — not years from now, but today. The real question is no longer whether parts of your role are automatable. It’s whether you are the person writing the prompts or the person being replaced by one.

The prompt test

Think about the last task you delegated — or the last one you were assigned. How much context did it require? If the answer is a detailed brief, examples of good and bad output, formatting instructions, audience context, tone guidance and multiple rounds of revisions, then you’ve essentially described a prompt.

AI handles that kind of instruction exceptionally well. Faster than humans, cheaper than humans and without needing a follow-up meeting to “align on expectations.”

This is what I call the “prompt test”: If the instructions required to complete a task are so detailed they could simply be pasted into an AI tool to generate the same output, then the role — at least in its current form — is vulnerable to automation.

That last part matters. In its current form.

The employee shift: From instruction-taker to problem-solver

For decades, being a “good employee” meant executing reliably. Follow the process. Deliver the spec. Stay within scope. But AI is becoming the ultimate interchangeable executor. It doesn’t get tired, need onboarding or resent the third revision of a slide deck nobody will read. If your primary value is doing exactly what you’re told, the clock is ticking.

The employees who will thrive in the AI era are the ones who go beyond execution. They take a loosely defined business problem and figure out:

What actually needs to happen.

What the requester missed.

Whether the original ask was even the right one.

They deliver outcomes, not instructions completed. That requires judgment. And judgment is still difficult to automate.

The management shift: From task assignment to context creation

Managers face the same challenge. If your primary role is assigning tasks, writing detailed tickets, and checking work against specifications, much of that workflow is becoming automatable too.

BCG recently found that 45% of companies leading in agentic AI expect to reduce middle-management layers as AI takes over more execution and coordination work. The managers who remain valuable won’t be the best task routers. They’ll be the best context builders.

They create clarity around:

Why the work matters

What success actually looks like

How teams should think, not just execute

Because if every task requires a 500-word specification, the problem usually isn’t productivity. It’s trust, hiring, alignment or clarity.

The new value equation

As AI absorbs more execution work, human value moves higher up the chain. Three capabilities matter more than ever:

1. Comfort with ambiguity

The most valuable work is rarely fully specified. It lives in gray areas where humans are expected to interpret, connect dots and identify what’s missing. If you can only operate with perfectly defined instructions, you are competing directly with machines optimized for instruction-following.

2. Ownership of outcomes

Nobody ultimately cares that 47 tasks were completed this week. They care whether customer retention has improved. Whether revenue grew. Whether the product got better. High-value employees own outcomes, not checklists.

3. Curiosity and initiative

The people pulling ahead aren’t waiting for formal AI training sessions. They’re experimenting independently, automating repetitive work and reinvesting the time they save into higher-value thinking. That mindset compounds quickly.

The only question that matters

Some roles will shrink. Others will disappear entirely. Pretending otherwise doesn’t help anyone prepare. But the standard for human contribution is not falling. It’s rising. The next time you write — or receive — a highly detailed brief, ask yourself: Could this be pasted directly into an AI tool to produce roughly the same result? If the answer is yes, that’s not necessarily a crisis. But it is a signal.

Commodity work is being compressed. The value is moving toward people who can define problems, navigate ambiguity, exercise judgment, and improve outcomes without needing every instruction spelled out for them. AI didn’t create that shift.