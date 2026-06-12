How to Protect Your Email ROI in a Tight Economy (and the One Mistake You Need to Stop Making)

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Email continues to drive revenue, but sending rules are stricter and reaching the inbox is getting harder.

To protect your email ROI, keep your list healthy and build a strong deliverability program.

Monitor metrics closely so you can send fewer, better-targeted campaigns.

Email is still one of the highest-ROI channels available, but that doesn’t mean it’s immune to inefficiency. In a tougher economy, small mistakes become expensive very quickly.

Most companies aren’t losing email ROI because the channel stopped working. They’re losing it through avoidable mistakes, like sending too many emails, often to the wrong people.

Here’s what to adjust in your email marketing strategy today to protect your ROI and make every dollar work harder.

Why sending more emails won’t fix your ROI problem

When email revenue starts to decline, one of the most common reactions is to send more emails and hope for better results. The problem is, your audience isn’t waiting for more emails. They’re already overloaded.

In a recent ZeroBounce study, 43% of respondents said the main reason they unsubscribe from marketing emails is that the brand emails them too often. In other words, sending more emails doesn’t increase ROI. It can push people away. And once they unsubscribe, that opportunity is gone.

Instead of sending more emails, send better ones — to people who’ve already shown interest. That’s how you protect both engagement and revenue.

Run a deliverability audit before you send another campaign

If your emails aren’t reaching the inbox, no other improvements will make a difference in your ROI. You can tweak subject lines and refine your messaging, but if your emails go to spam or don’t get delivered at all, how can you increase conversion rates?

A deliverability audit should be one of the first things you do when performance starts to slip.

Major inbox providers like Google and Yahoo have tightened their sending requirements. They now place more weight on factors like authentication, spam complaints and engagement. If you’re not keeping up with these changes, your sender reputation can decline without obvious warning signs.

A deliverability audit helps you identify issues like high bounce rates, inactive contacts, or authentication gaps that could be hurting your inbox placement.

Start with the basics:

Make sure your email authentication (SPF, DKIM, DMARC) is set up correctly

Monitor your bounce rates and remove invalid addresses regularly

Keep an eye on spam complaints and unsubscribe trends (and remove both promptly)

Suppress inactive contacts who haven’t engaged in a long time

The goal is to make sure they reach people who are actually seeing them. In a tight economy, that visibility is what protects your results.

Build a better – not just a bigger – email list

Even if your emails are reaching the inbox, you’re still a few clicks away from making a sale. Ensuring your emails reach the right people is key.

Many businesses hold on to large email lists because they equate size with potential. But in reality, a bloated list filled with inactive or outdated contacts does more harm than good. Low engagement signals tell inbox providers that your emails aren’t relevant. Over time, that can hurt your sender reputation and reduce your chances of landing in the inbox, even for subscribers who do want to hear from you.

There’s also a direct cost. You’re spending money to send emails to people who ignore them. Don’t let those costs add up: remove inactive contacts and keep targeting those subscribers who already interact with your emails regularly.

Small changes that make a big difference in your email ROI

A healthy email list, a smart sending cadence and a strong deliverability setup — checking these boxes means you’re already in better shape than most senders. If you’re not sure where to start, a few small adjustments can go a long way:

Remove or segment unengaged contacts, so you’re not sending to people who aren’t interacting

Verify new contacts before adding them to your systems to preserve the integrity of your database

Track metrics beyond open rates, including bounce rates and spam complaints

Use these metrics to your advantage and work with your team to continuously improve your email content

Be ready to change course quickly: drop low-impact approaches sooner and double down on smart tactics that drive results

These aren’t major changes, but they address the most common sources of wasted spend in email marketing. Once you tackle these, you can move on to more complex improvements, like authentication or fine-tuning your deliverability setup.