This Hidden Operational Crisis is Overloading College Admissions Teams — And Putting Enrollment at Risk  

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Key Takeaways Admissions offices are strained not by a lack of digital tools, but by fragmented systems, diverse documentation and growing manual-processing demands.

AI and operational redesign can reduce repetitive work such as transcript extraction, identity checks and GPA conversion, freeing staff for judgment-based decisions and student support.

Faster, more consistent admissions workflows are becoming a necessity as institutions compete globally and students expect timely communication.u003cbru003e

Higher education has spent the last decade going digital. Most universities now have application portals, CRMs, student information systems and automation tools meant to make admissions faster and smoother. On paper, everything looks modernized.

But inside admissions offices, the reality feels very different. Recent research from AACRAO’s 2025 staffing survey throws light on the growing strain within admissions offices. It raises an alarming issue of lean enrollment teams managing increasingly complex workloads, sans a corresponding increase in resources or support. The same research has also highlighted that staffing challenges and excessive workloads are becoming perennial concerns for enrollment leaders across institutions.

Teams are busier than ever. Not because applications are harder to access, but because they are harder to process. Applications are harder to process because they no longer come in a standard format. A single application can include transcripts, identity documents and academic records that all need to be interpreted and verified.

Transcripts vary widely across countries and grading systems, so teams often need to decode formats and convert GPAs before they can even evaluate them. On top of that, information is usually scattered across different systems, which means a lot of time goes into assembling and validating data rather than reviewing applicants.

The problem is not visibility or access anymore. It is operational overload that has quietly scaled with complexity.

Admissions didn’t get simpler; it got heavier

Admissions workflows have grown substantially heavier in both scope and complexity in recent years. Transcripts come in different formats. Grading systems vary widely. Identity documents need validation. Transfer credits need to be mapped across institutions.

Every application is slightly different, and each distinction adds time.

At the same time, application volumes continue to rise, especially in international education. Studies on global enrollment patterns show a steady increase in cross-border applications, which has added both volume and complexity to admissions pipelines. Institutions are no longer processing uniform applications but highly fragmented and diverse documentation sets.

So the workload is not just complex. It is multiplying. And yet, most admissions teams are still operating within systems designed for bygone era.

Most of the work is not decision-making

A common misconception is that admissions teams spend most of their time evaluating candidates.

In reality, a large portion of their day is spent on manual processing.

That includes:

Reading and extracting information from transcripts

Checking and verifying identity documents

Converting GPAs across different grading systems

Evaluating transfer credits manually

Responding to repetitive student queries

Coordinating information across disconnected systems

None of this is optional. It is essential work. But it is also work that takes time away from higher-value decision-making and student engagement.

Research on administrative burden in higher education has shown that as processes become more compliance-heavy and documentation-intensive, staff spend significantly more time on coordination and validation tasks than on core evaluative responsibilities. This shift increases cognitive load and reduces the time available for meaningful admissions decisions.

The cost is not always visible, but it is real

This overload does not always show up as a clear failure point. Instead, it shows up in smaller, cumulative ways. Students often experience longer waiting times before receiving responses, which slows down the overall admission journey. Decision-making cycles have become more time-intensive, leading to delays in final outcomes. Workloads tend to become unevenly distributed during peak admission periods, creating operational pressure points.

Experienced staff end up holding a disproportionate amount of institutional and contextual knowledge. New team members often require more time to ramp up because much of the process knowledge is not systematized. And over time, teams feel it.

A 2024 research study published in Perspectives: Policy and Practice in Higher Education highlights a significant and under-recognized burnout crisis among non-academic administrative staff in universities. The study warns that sustained overwork among professional services teams risks destabilizing institutional operations.

Turnover in admissions roles also remains a concern across institutions. Many professionals stay in these roles only for a few years, which creates a recurring cycle of hiring and training that further adds to operational strain.

Burnout is not sudden. It builds gradually. Most importantly, institutions do not always recognize that this is a systems issue, not a performance issue.

Most universities are not without technology. CRMs, SIS platforms and application systems exist almost everywhere now. But digitization is not the same as simplification. In many cases, what used to happen on paper now happens on screens, but the underlying process remains unchanged.

Information is stored digitally, but still processed manually. Systems exist side by side, but do not fully work together in a unified way.

So instead of removing effort, digital transformation has often just relocated it.

The real gap is operational intelligence

What is missing is not more software. It is intelligence that connects the workflow. Operational intelligence means systems that help structure, interpret and move information in real time, instead of just storing it.

It means reducing the need for manual extraction, repeated validation and disconnected decision steps. And it means shifting from a world of batch processing to one where information flows through a connected system.

What changes when this problem is solved

When admissions operations become more intelligent, the entire nature of the work begins to shift in a meaningful way. Instead of spending the majority of their time manually processing documents, extracting information and reconciling data across systems, teams are able to focus more on higher-order responsibilities such as evaluating exceptions, applying institutional judgment and engaging directly with students in a more meaningful and responsive way.

Instead of constantly chasing missing or fragmented information across emails, portals and disconnected systems, staff can work with structured and readily available data that is already organized, validated and easy to act on.

This reduces the friction in everyday workflows and allows decisions to move forward without unnecessary delays caused by manual coordination.

Instead of reacting to backlogs that accumulate during peak admission cycles, teams are able to manage a continuous flow of applications in real time, where information is processed and surfaced as it arrives rather than being handled in large, delayed batches. This creates a more stable and predictable operational rhythm across the admissions cycle.

The role of admissions teams does not diminish in this model. It evolves. Work becomes less about repetitive execution and more about meaningful decision-making, student support and institutional impact, making the function not only more efficient but also more strategically valuable within the university ecosystem.

Why this matters now

Higher education is becoming more competitive, more global and more time-sensitive. Students expect faster responses. Institutions are competing across borders. Application complexity is not going down anytime soon.

In this environment, operational delays are no longer just inefficiencies. They directly affect enrollment outcomes. Speed, consistency and clarity are becoming part of institutional competitiveness.

Closing thought

Admissions teams are struggling because the system around them has quietly become heavier than it was designed to handle. And the longer that reality is treated as normal, the harder it becomes to change.

The encouraging shift now is that institutions are beginning to rethink not just the tools they use, but the structure of the workflows themselves. AI-powered systems and operational redesign are helping streamline repetitive tasks, connect fragmented data sources and reduce the manual effort required at each step of the admissions process.

As these changes take hold, enrollment workflows become faster, more transparent and more predictable. Teams are able to move away from constant firefighting and instead operate within a more structured, real-time flow of information. This creates space for better decision-making, stronger student engagement and a more sustainable working environment for admissions professionals.

The direction of change is already clear. With the right combination of AI and thoughtful process restructuring, admissions operations can shift from being overloaded and reactive to becoming streamlined, responsive and far more effective in supporting both institutions and students.