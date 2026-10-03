The Biggest ChatGPT Update Yet Gives Entrepreneurs 7 New Ways to Grow Their Business Fast

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Key Takeaways See how a solo founder can hand recurring research, content and follow-up to a dot, OpenAI’s new always-on AI agent inside ChatGPT, while keeping the decisions that matter.

Talk a job through with your dot on a voice call, then let it keep working after you hang up.

Explore seven practical business uses for these agents, from spotting missed invoices to planning your day and reviewing marketing results.

OpenAI’s dots, the always-on AI agents now built into ChatGPT, arrive just as many solo founders are hitting the limits of chat-based AI. You may already use ChatGPT to draft an email, summarize a meeting or brainstorm a launch. Yet the research, follow-up and checking still land back on your desk. Adding another tool does little if you remain the person holding every thread.

The video above shows what changes when an AI agent has an ongoing assignment, relevant context and clear limits. With its own cloud computer, connected apps and saved instructions, a dot can notice relevant changes and keep authorized work moving between conversations. You can even call your dot, talk through the assignment and let it continue after you hang up. The interesting question is which job deserves that kind of attention first.

Start small, but start with a job. In Chapter 4 of my book, The Wolf Is at The Door, I ask readers to identify cognitive tasks they could automate to ease their workload without putting their work or business at risk. That question is a useful filter for dots: find a recurring task that consumes your attention, define a good result and decide what still requires your judgment.

The gap between trying AI and relying on it is real. In QuickBooks’ July 2026 small-business survey, only 18% of businesses using AI said it was core to their operations. For the rest, the challenge may be moving from occasional prompts to a repeatable process that fits the business.

A dot could compare competitor offers and surface customer questions before you build a new product. It could turn a video transcript into social drafts, identify launch materials affected by a changed date, or prepare a revised sales proposal while flagging the questions you have not answered. It could compare completed work with billing records to catch a possible missed invoice. These are assignments you can inspect, correct and improve, not one-off requests that disappear into a chat.

Researching an opportunity is not permission to pursue it. Drafting a proposal is not approval to promise its terms. In the video, I walk through seven business uses, including daily planning and a weekly marketing review, and show where your instructions, evidence checks and approvals belong. The point is to take work off your plate while keeping the decisions that matter in your hands.

Pick one recurring responsibility, give your dot the information it needs and ask for a result you can verify. That first assignment will teach you more than collecting another list of AI tools.

For a limited time, download the free AI Marketing Team Setup, which includes a team map, role instructions and a starter skill to help you build your first marketing agent. You’ll also get a free chapter of my book, The Wolf Is at The Door: How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World, to help you navigate what comes next as AI changes how we work and build businesses.