The Networking Mistake That Feels Productive but Quietly Stalls Your Business

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Key Takeaways Motion isn’t progress. Networking can feel productive, but no introduction will make up for a weak product, poor service or a lack of customer trust.

Build first, and the right relationships follow. Doing great work, collaborating well and following through on specific outreach earn the trust that turns contacts into lasting relationships.

Most entrepreneurs spend a lot of time thinking about networking, and it makes sense. Industry events, conferences, panels, coffee meetings and dinners can lead to customers, partners, hires and investors that would never come through a cold channel.

But I think many founders misunderstand what kind of networking actually pays off.

In my view, the best networking is a byproduct of doing excellent work, serving customers well and becoming known for something specific. When that happens, the right relationships tend to find you. Investors reach out because the company is working. Customers refer you because the experience was great. Other operators want to meet you because you’ve built something worth understanding. The strongest networks rarely come from handing out the most business cards. They come from trust earned again and again over time.

The problem with networking before you have traction

Networking can become a distraction, especially early on. It can look like spending time at panels and conferences hoping one meeting will fix the underlying challenge of building the business, while the fundamentals, such as the product, customer experience and follow-up, aren’t where they need to be.

The uncomfortable truth is that no amount of networking will make up for a weak product, inconsistent service or a lack of customer trust. If the product isn’t working, more introductions usually won’t fix it. If customers don’t feel taken care of, more surface-level relationships won’t create a lasting business.

I’ve been there myself. A coffee meeting can feel productive because it creates motion. You had a conversation, made a new contact and maybe got some advice. But motion isn’t progress, and it’s easy to confuse the two when the real work is harder to face.

For a founder, the real work might be talking to customers, improving the product, tightening the business model or making a hard hiring decision. These tasks may not feel as exciting as meeting new people, but they’re usually what make networking work later.

Why founder friendships are different

I don’t want to dismiss relationships altogether. I’ve benefited enormously from a core group of founder friends, and that’s very different from general networking.

These are people who know me, understand my business and have lived through enough of the founder journey that I can be honest with them in ways that are harder with employees, investors or board members. They understand the pressure of making decisions with incomplete information, being responsible for other people’s livelihoods and pushing forward when the answer isn’t obvious. Peers like that challenge your thinking and share what they’ve learned, which is incredibly valuable.

What makes these relationships work is depth, trust and shared context. They aren’t random contacts collected at events. They’re people who have seen how you work, understand what you’re building and have a reason to stay invested in your progress.

How to build the network that actually matters

For some people, that network already exists through school, past companies, former colleagues or years in the same industry. Others have to build it more intentionally.

If you’re an early founder without a real network, I recommend spending time in a high-talent environment before starting your own company. Work at a great startup. Join a team with excellent engineers, operators, salespeople and product thinkers. Learn how strong people work, build trust with them and form relationships based on doing hard things together.

The same principle applies in any industry: the best relationships come from real collaboration and follow-through. Take real estate. The agents with the strongest referral networks usually aren’t the ones at every event. They’re the ones who make the lender’s job easier, communicate well with attorneys and vendors, and protect the client experience when a deal gets stressful. Over time, people remember who made the work smoother and who handled pressure well.

Targeted outreach can work

Targeted outreach still has value when it’s done well. If you reach out to someone a few years ahead of you, in a relevant market, with a specific reason for wanting their perspective, many people will respond. Most founders had help along the way, and there’s a natural instinct to pay it forward when a request feels genuine.

A thoughtful, specific question will usually get a better response than a vague request to “pick your brain.” Someone who studies how another founder built their business and asks about one relevant decision is far more likely to make a real connection than someone sending the same message to 50 people.

Follow-through is what turns that first conversation into something meaningful. When someone asks for advice, acts on it, reports back on what happened and keeps the other person updated, the relationship changes. That’s the kind of networking that works: specific, earned and grounded in action.

The best network is usually a byproduct of doing the work so well that people want to be close to it. Build something strong, serve people well, follow through and become known for a clear standard. The relationships that matter will follow.