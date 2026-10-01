Your Employees Are Already Fixing Your Broken Processes. Are You Watching?

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Key Takeaways Growth adds more to your business, but scale is what keeps that from burying you.

If employees are quietly working around your process, that’s not a compliance problem — it’s your org chart telling you where the friction actually lives.

Automating a broken process just lets you do the wrong thing faster, so simplify first and digitize second.

Entrepreneurs spend time, money and resources chasing growth: new customers, larger teams, and broader markets. The assumption is that a bigger business will eventually become stronger.

Then growth arrives, and something unexpected happens. Decisions take longer. Managers spend more time solving internal issues. Revenue rises, but the company feels harder to run than it did at half the size.

I’ve seen this repeatedly in franchise operations. That doesn’t mean the growth strategy is failing. More often, complexity is growing faster than the organization’s ability to manage it.

That distinction matters because growth and scale are not the same thing. Growth adds more to a business. Scale keeps “more” from overwhelming what leaders worked hard to build.

More customers, more complexity

Growth looks simple on a spreadsheet: add customers, hire people to serve them and watch revenue increase.

Operations are rarely that neat. Every new customer brings expectations, communication needs, and exceptions. New employees require recruiting, training and supervision. New managers add decision points, while new markets introduce distance and local variables.

Soon, the company isn’t simply doing more work. It’s managing more connections among customers, employees, systems, and decisions. That’s where complexity accumulates. One approval gets added because something went wrong once. A spreadsheet appears because someone needs visibility. A meeting becomes permanent because communication broke down during a busy period.

Each decision may make sense on its own, especially when it solves an immediate problem or gives a team more control in the moment. Together, however, those extra approvals, reports, meetings, and side processes can slowly make the company progressively harder to operate.

Watch the workarounds

One useful signal of operational complexity is when employees stop following a process exactly as designed.

In service operations, I’ve seen processes that looked reasonable from a leadership perspective but were quietly modified by people closer to the work. They skipped a step, created their own spreadsheet, or found a faster way to move information.

It’s easy to view that as a compliance problem. My first question is different: Why did the workaround feel necessary?

Sometimes the answer is accountability. Other times, employees have exposed unnecessary complexity that leadership cannot see from a conference room.

Maybe the same information is being entered twice. Maybe three approvals are required for a decision a manager can make. Maybe a report still consumes hours every month without shaping a single decision.

Those workarounds are worth investigating. People closest to the work often spot friction before it shows up in performance data.

Simplify before you automate

This is especially important as entrepreneurs adopt AI and automation.

The technology available to service businesses is remarkable. Scheduling can be automated, customer interactions tracked, and AI used to identify patterns across large amounts of operational information.

But technology can also help a company perform unnecessary work faster.

Before automating a process, leaders should ask why it exists. What outcome should it produce? Which steps contribute to that outcome? Which remain only because “that’s how we’ve always done it”?

Once the process makes sense, technology can improve it. Reversing that sequence risks digitizing complexity instead of eliminating it.

Move decisions down

Complexity also grows when employees don’t know where decisions belong.

As companies expand, founders who once made every meaningful decision often remain the destination for questions. Managers escalate because authority is unclear. Employees wait because permission feels safer than making the wrong call.

The company fills with capable people moving at the speed of its approval structure.

Leaders reduce that friction by clearly defining decision rights: what people own, what they can decide independently, and what trulyrequires escalation.

That does not remove accountability. It strengthens it because there is less confusion about who owns the outcome.

The leader’s job shifts from making every decision correctly to building an organization that can make good decisions without routing all of them through one person.

Build by subtracting

Most planning conversations revolve around addition: technology, hires, markets, and new processes.

Growing businesses also need subtraction questions. Which meeting no longer serves its purpose? Which approval can disappear? Which report does nobody use? Where are employees entering the same information twice?

These questions become more important as an organization succeeds. Processes accumulate, but few disappear on their own.

Simplification has to become an intentional management discipline. Leaders should periodically examine how work moves through the organization and remove friction that no longer creates value.

A larger company will naturally have more moving parts. The goal is not to eliminate complexity. It’s to prevent unnecessary complexity from becoming the hidden cost of growth, a fine line that requires precision and purpose.

Entrepreneurs work hard to build bigger businesses. The next stage is learning how to make those businesses simpler, faster, and easier to lead, while improving consistency, resilience, clarity, focus, and long-term growth.