DoorDash Wants You to Ditch Its App and Let Its New AI Agent Order Your Lunch by Text

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DoorDash wants you to ditch the app and start texting your orders. At its Dash Forward 2026 event, the company unveiled an AI agent that takes orders by text message. Ask for your usual lunch and it finds local spots, builds a cart and checks out right in the thread.

The bot gets smarter the more you use it. It remembers repeat orders, hunts for deals and can join a group text to round up everyone’s picks. Send a photo of your fridge and it will flag the ingredients you’re missing for a recipe, then deliver them. DoorDash text ordering is in beta for U.S. iPhone users, with a waitlist.

“We believe agents are a new app paradigm,” co-founder Andy Fang posted on X. The move puts DoorDash up against AI agents like Instinct and Muse.

DoorDash also debuted drone delivery that averages under five minutes in early tests, plus $7.99 at-home returns. Your couch has never looked so appealing.