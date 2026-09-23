Meta’s AI Agent Tried to Shop on Amazon. Amazon Wasn’t Having It.

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Attention AI agent shoppers: Not every platform welcomes you with open arms.

Meta recently introduced Muse, its new AI agent built to handle tasks like online shopping. But when users tried to get Muse to buy something on Amazon over the weekend, they hit an error message that read: “Continued access by an unauthorized AI agent violates Amazon’s Conditions of Use, to which our customers have agreed,” according to TechCrunch.

Basically, Muse isn’t welcome as a shopper on Amazon, and anyone trying to check out through the agent will have to look elsewhere.

Part of this is straightforward business rivalry. Amazon has its own AI models, so there’s little incentive to roll out the welcome mat for a competitor’s agent. But there’s a more practical reason too. If Muse messes up an order, Amazon is the one stuck cleaning up the mess, like angry customers and angry vendors. Muse has one of the lower hallucination rates among AI models, but “lower” isn’t “zero,” and Amazon may simply want to wait a few more release cycles before letting any outside AI agent loose on its checkout page.

Either way, it’s a small but telling sign that the cross-pollination between walled garden AI systems isn’t bearing fruit.