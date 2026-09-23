The Concept of Bringing Iced Coffee to a Job Interview Is Dividing Generations. A Career Expert Reveals an Even More ‘Awkward’ Mistake.

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Key Takeaways Some Gen Z candidates are showing up to job interviews with iced coffee.

A TikTok on the subject spurred divided comments and response videos.

Vicki Salemi, career expert at Monster, breaks down the issue and other faux pas.

Is it appropriate to show up for a job interview with an iced coffee in tow?

The question has divided social media since last week when a TikTok video posted by recruiter Caitlin Wehniainen gained traction.

In the video, Wehniainen, who has 16 years’ experience in recruitment and works primarily with Fortune 500 “super buttoned-up corporations,” says Gen Z job candidates should stop bringing iced coffee to their interviews.

“It looks like you went to Target, then you went to Starbucks, now you’re stopping by your interview, then you’re onto the next thing,” Wehniainen says. “It looks a little too casual to me.”

TikTok video leads to question: “Is it acceptable to bring iced coffee to a job interview?”

Wehniainen’s stance sparked a slew of opinions and more than 5,000 comments on the post itself:

“But an interview IS just a stop in my day. It’s not my whole day.”

“As a millennial, can we please let go of the weird rules boomers and Gen X imposed on us? Interviews are stressful enough.”

“This comment section proves that generation has lost the art of professionalism.”

“Yall are complaining but there’s absolutely no reason to bring your coffee to a 30 min to 1 hour interview.”

“It’s not about coffee it’s about professionalism lol. Surprised people aren’t getting that.”

Additionally, the post prompted countless response videos from other social media creators — and even led to some comedic takes.

A sketch by @ariisaysso highlights the potential absurdity of a job candidate who brings iced coffee to an interview:

Traditional interview etiquette: Don’t show up with an iced coffee

Entrepreneur asked Vicki Salemi, a career expert at Monster with 15 years’ experience in corporate HR and recruiting, to weigh in on the contentious iced coffee debate.

“Traditional interview etiquette has generally been to arrive without a drink,” Salemi says.

She doesn’t recommend candidates show up with their beverage of choice, but she also doesn’t think walking in with an iced coffee or other (non-alcoholic) drink should disqualify someone automatically.

The candidate’s demeanor, communication, preparation and engagement with interviewers reflects their suitability for the role — not the cup in their hand, Salemi notes.

Still, candidates who want to do everything in their power to make the best first impression should probably follow typical interview protocol: Toss the drink before entering the building.

Other major mistakes can hurt an interviewee’s chances

What’s more, Salemi cautions against a few other missteps that can turn hiring managers off much faster than an iced coffee.

For instance, when Salemi worked in corporate recruiting, one candidate brought in a “big, messy sandwich” he intended to eat in the conference room between interviews.

“The second interviewer arrived before the scheduled time while the candidate was in the midst of eating,” Salemi recalls. “Awkward. Eat your meal before or after your interview, not during it, even if there’s a scheduled break.”

Being rude to someone during the process, even if they’re not part of the core interview team, and arriving late without communicating an unforeseen delay, will also derail someone’s candidacy.

“Even when you crush your interviews as a strong candidate, major faux pas can be what interviewers remember most about you, rather than your stellar skills and experiences,” Salemi says.