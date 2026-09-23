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Key Takeaways Schedule recovery like a fixed cost, not a reward.

Take the long reset before the business forces it.

Build delegation capacity, so rest is structurally possible.

Protect small recovery windows.

In November, a small-business owner wrote in CNBC about a habit that sounds almost reckless on paper. Every quarter, she shuts her seven-person company down for a full week. No emails, no meetings, no work — for everyone, including her. She built the closure into the business model itself, alerting clients ahead of time and letting automated systems cover the basics while her team fully logs off. Her framing is prevention rather than damage control. Instead of fixing burnout after the fact, she’d rather head it off before it happens.

That story stuck with me because it runs against nearly everything founders are trained to believe about commitment. As someone who’s spent years scaling a fast-growing franchise business, I’ve watched the same divide play out among the founders and executives I’ve come across. Some burn out within a few years, while others are still building a decade later. The difference rarely comes down to talent, funding or even the size of the market they’re chasing. It comes down to whether someone treated rest as optional or treated it as infrastructure.

A 2026 Wilbur Labs survey of 200 startup founders found that 90% had experienced stress or burnout severe enough to make them consider quitting, with 15% saying that feeling was constant rather than occasional. The strain wasn’t contained to the job, either. More than 60% said their social life suffered, and 46% said their relationships with a partner, family or friends took a hit.

The founders who avoid that fate tend to share a pattern, and it isn’t willpower. They don’t treat rest as a reward for finishing the hard part, something earned only after the funding round closes or the product ships. They build it in before the hard part starts, on a fixed schedule, the same way they’d protect a key hire or a runway calculation.

Here’s what that actually looks like in practice:

1. Schedule recovery like a fixed cost, not a reward

Treat time off as a line item the business can’t function without, the same way payroll or rent can’t be skipped. The quarterly shutdown mentioned above works precisely because it isn’t optional or occasional. Clients and partners are told in advance, systems are built to cover the gap, and the team returns without a backlog waiting to ambush them.

That structure is what makes the rest actually restful, rather than a break spent worrying about what’s piling up. It’s worth remembering the cost of skipping this altogether. In the Wilbur Labs survey, 48% of founders reported physical health issues tied to sleep, diet or fitness, the kind of toll that planned recovery is specifically designed to prevent.

2. Take the long reset before the business forces it

Jason Fried, co-founder and CEO of 37signals, the company behind Basecamp and HEY, recently took his first sabbatical in nearly 23 years, stepping fully away for a month. In interviews since returning, he’s described the experience as confirmation that the company could run without him, a fact he’d trusted in theory but had never actually put to the test.

Waiting decades to find out is common among founders, who tend to treat their own presence as load-bearing until proven otherwise. Testing it sooner, on your own terms and while the stakes are still manageable, is rarer and far less costly than being forced to test it during a health scare or a burnout collapse a few years down the road.

3. Build delegation capacity, so rest is structurally possible

Rest doesn’t hold up if a founder is still the only person who can make every call. DDI’s Global Leadership Forecast 2025, drawing on more than 10,700 leaders worldwide, found delegation to be the single most effective skill for preventing burnout, yet fewer than one in five of the 70,000-plus managers DDI has assessed actually show strong delegation ability.

Delegation is what makes stepping away survivable, because someone else can actually run things while a founder is out.

4. Protect small recovery windows

Big breaks matter, but they can’t carry the whole load if every other day is unprotected. Autonomic CEO Jamie Wood has spoken about treating her morning routine, including movement before checking email, as genuinely nonnegotiable, saying it primes her focus for hours afterward. The lesson generalizes well beyond one routine. Small, protected pockets of recovery, repeated daily, do more for sustained output than a single annual vacation squeezed in around a burnout deadline.

None of this requires stepping back from ambition. A founder who’s resting on purpose is a founder who can still make a sharp call in year eight, not just year one. The founders who last treat their own capacity as an asset worth safeguarding, the way they’d guard cash flow, and they stopped equating exhaustion with commitment along the way.