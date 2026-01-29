/ Business News

Starbucks’ Turnaround Is ‘Ahead of Schedule’ as Sales Beat Expectations

The coffee chain got a sales boost thanks to faster service times and a $30 bear cup.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Dan Bova | Jan 29, 2026

Starbucks is getting the caffeine boost it badly needed. The coffee giant reported same-store sales up 4% last quarter, surpassing analyst forecasts and marking its best U.S. performance in two years.

Since taking over in late 2024, CEO Brian Niccol has transformed operations — cutting the menu by 30%, adding staff to meet a four-minute service goal, and closing 600 stores. But one unexpected hit was a $30 bear-shaped holiday cup that became so viral it sold out almost instantly, with resellers charging over $100 on eBay.

Global same-store sales rose 4% from a year ago, with China climbing nearly 7%. Revenue increased 5% to $9.9 billion, though profit fell more than 60% to $293 million as the company invested heavily in hiring more store workers. Starbucks shares jumped about 5% Wednesday.

Jonathan Small

Founder, Strike Fire Productions
Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he has worked as a sought-after storyteller for top media companies such as The New York Times, Hearst, Entrepreneur, and Condé Nast. He has held executive roles at Glamour, Fitness, and Entrepreneur and regularly contributes to The New York Times, TV...

