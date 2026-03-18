Josh D’Amaro Takes Over as Disney CEO Today. These Are the Biggest Challenges He’s Facing.

Don’t expect pixie dust for Disney’s new CEO. Josh D’Amaro replaced Bob Iger at the top spot today, taking the reins of a company facing questions about AI, new franchises, video games, and whether to sell its declining TV networks like ESPN and ABC.

Disney’s stock has barely budged in a decade and has nearly been cut in half from its all-time high five years ago, according to Business Insider. Analysts say D’Amaro needs to develop new franchises that work across parks, merchandise, games, and streaming—not just squeeze more cash from superheroes and sequels.

Video games are both a potential treasure island for new IP and a way to reach younger audiences who crave interactivity. D’Amaro’s parks division invested $1.5 billion in Epic Games, and Disney characters are already in Fortnite.

The biggest question: whether to sell ESPN, recently valued at $30 billion, and other TV networks that analysts call Disney’s weakest business.