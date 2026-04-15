Coffee Consumption Just Hit a 14-Year High — So Why Are Coffee Shops Struggling?

Americans are reaching for a cup of Joe at the highest level in 14 years, but they’re drinking it at home. This is great news for Keurig and Nespresso, not so great for coffee chains like Starbucks, which closed 400 stores last year as part of a $1 billion restructuring.

A National Coffee Association survey found 85% of Americans who drank coffee in the past day did so at home, the highest percentage since 2012. Three factors are driving the shift: remote work and hybrid schedules mean fewer commutes, historically high coffee prices are pushing consumers to cut costs, and home equipment now rivals barista quality.

U.S. coffee drinkers consume an average of 2.8 cups per day, totaling more than 500 million cups daily. For coffee shop owners, the challenge isn’t getting people to drink coffee. It’s convincing them to leave the house to do it.