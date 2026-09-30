How to Use AI to Rethink Your Workflows, Not Just Speed Them Up

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Key Takeaways AI-assisted isn’t AI-native. Adding AI to an existing workflow creates incremental gains, but redesigning the workflow from scratch is where the bigger advantage lies.

Give AI the grunt work, and keep humans where judgment matters. Let AI handle research, data and first drafts, and design the product so people stay in control of the moments that depend on their judgment and relationships.

There’s a lot of noise around AI right now, and most of it describes a familiar pattern: a chatbot layered on top of existing software, an automation added to a workflow or a feature that helps someone finish a task a little faster.

Some of those features are genuinely valuable. If AI can reduce manual work, make information easier to find or help someone move through a task more efficiently, that’s real utility. But useful and AI-native aren’t the same thing.

Much of what gets called AI-native today is really AI-assisted. The old workflow is still there, the same person handles the same sequence of steps and the same assumptions shape the product. The AI simply sits on top and speeds up parts of it.

That creates incremental value, but it has a ceiling. When you assume the existing workflow is fixed, you limit yourself to improving the work as it is instead of asking whether it should be redesigned altogether. The companies that build truly AI-native products will think very differently.

AI-native design starts with the work, not the feature

The most important question isn’t “How can we add AI to this product?” It’s “If we were designing this workflow from scratch, knowing what AI can and can’t do, what would the best version look like?”

Those questions lead to very different products. Start with the existing workflow, and you’ll likely end up with a better tool: a few faster steps, some automated tasks, easier access to data. The product improves, but the user’s day-to-day work looks largely the same.

Start with the work itself, and you’re forced to ask more fundamental questions. What outcome is the user trying to achieve? Which parts of the work require human judgment, taste, context or relationship-building? Which parts are repetitive, research-heavy or data-driven, and better suited to AI? Where should the human stay in control, and where are they doing work software can now handle better?

The best AI-native products may even feel surprisingly quiet, because the value comes from redesigning the workflow beneath the surface rather than adding something flashy on top.

How we applied this to our CRM

At Luxury Presence, we recently went through this exercise while building our new customer relationship management (CRM) product.

Our customers are professionals whose businesses run on personal relationships. The best of them stay in touch with their contacts, follow up at the right moments, remember client preferences, track life events, maintain referral relationships and make clients feel cared for long after a deal closes.

That work is valuable, but it’s time-consuming. Most of our customers know they should reach out to past clients and prospects more consistently, but doing it well takes research, context, timing, writing, personalization and follow-through. When they’re also serving clients, closing deals and running a business, relationship-building is often the first thing to slip.

We could have asked how to make the existing CRM experience better by adding AI-generated email copy, a chatbot or a feature that made the current workflow slightly faster. Instead, we asked what relationship management should look like now that AI can already handle parts of the process extremely well. Three areas stood out:

Researching contacts. AI can pull together relevant signals, identify useful context and surface timely reasons to reach out faster and more consistently than a person manually combing through a database.

AI can pull together relevant signals, identify useful context and surface timely reasons to reach out faster and more consistently than a person manually combing through a database. Filling in missing information. AI can find third-party data, fill gaps and organize information around each contact, making the whole system more useful.

AI can find third-party data, fill gaps and organize information around each contact, making the whole system more useful. Drafting personalized messages. With enough context, AI can produce a strong first draft, especially when the alternative is that the message never gets written.

Where the human still matters

For our customers, the personal relationship is the business. They know things about their clients that no system may capture: the nuance of a relationship, the right tone, the history that matters and context that never makes it into a database.

That’s why we chose a human-in-the-loop model. AI does the research, fills in the contact record, flags the opportunity and drafts the message, but the user reviews it, customizes it if needed and decides when to send it.

The goal isn’t to replace the relationship. It’s to remove enough manual work that people can show up more consistently and thoughtfully in the relationships that already drive their business. A fully automated message may be technically possible, but possible doesn’t always mean valuable. In a relationship business, the user’s judgment is part of what clients are paying for.

How to apply this to your business

The same exercise works for almost any product or team. Before adding AI to anything, try this:

Define the outcome. Ignore the current process and name what the user or employee is ultimately trying to achieve. Break the work into parts. List every task involved, including the ones that tend to get skipped because they take too long. Sort each task. Decide which parts depend on human judgment, taste or relationships, and which are repetitive, research-heavy or data-driven. Assign the work. Give AI the tasks it handles well, and design the product so people stay in control of the moments where their judgment creates the most value.

Most companies are still in the AI-feature stage, adding useful tools to existing systems and calling it transformation. Some of those tools will help, but the bigger advantage will go to companies willing to redesign their workflows from the ground up.

The most valuable AI products won’t just make yesterday’s work faster. They’ll help people do the right work better.