Customer Relationship Management

CRM Sales Are Through the Roof. So, Why Aren't Your Sellers Using It? One Big Reason.
Customer Relationship Management

CRM Sales Are Through the Roof. So, Why Aren't Your Sellers Using It? One Big Reason.

The problem with CRM systems is that they aren't built on methodology. They're just a system of record.
Byron Matthews | 5 min read
Why We Gave Up a Star Employee to a Top Customer, and Why You Should, Too
Customer Experience

Why We Gave Up a Star Employee to a Top Customer, and Why You Should, Too

Nope, we weren't crazy to let our COO fly the coop, given how 'customer experience' is emerging as a key business differentiator.
Javier Brugues | 8 min read
Long-Term Customer Loyalty Starts (or Ends) With Your Earliest Interactions
Customer Loyalty

Long-Term Customer Loyalty Starts (or Ends) With Your Earliest Interactions

You've spent years growing your product. Why throw all of that away by ignoring customers once they step through the door?
Gayle Teskey | 7 min read
The 'I'm My Own Boss' Myth Humbles Many an Entrepreneur
Be Your Own Boss

The 'I'm My Own Boss' Myth Humbles Many an Entrepreneur

That misconception does not comport with startup reality. But by adopting the right mindset, you can come to terms with how many bosses you really have.
Shakir Akorede | 4 min read
4 CRM Hacks Every Entrepreneur Should Be Using
Customer Relationship Management

4 CRM Hacks Every Entrepreneur Should Be Using

These hacks will help any entrepreneur improve customer service.
Jonathan Herrick | 6 min read
How Ann Taylor and Loft Create Customer Loyalty Through Charitable Efforts
Philanthropy

How Ann Taylor and Loft Create Customer Loyalty Through Charitable Efforts

Ann Taylor and Loft build up charities and customer loyalty at the same time -- here's how you can do it, too.
Carol Roth | 5 min read
Your Customers Have Trust Issues. Here's How to Reassure Them.
Customer Relationship Management

Your Customers Have Trust Issues. Here's How to Reassure Them.

In this era of 'fake news,' show customers who you really are: Stay true to yourself. Get personal. Expose your vulnerabilities.
Dustin White | 6 min read
You'll Find the Best Leads in That CRM Software Nobody Is Really Using
Customer Relationship Management

You'll Find the Best Leads in That CRM Software Nobody Is Really Using

Quit making introductory offers to strangers and start engaging with past customers happy they did business with you.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
5 Tips for Quickly Reducing Customer Churn
Customer Engagement

5 Tips for Quickly Reducing Customer Churn

To increase loyalty, businesses must realize that their relationship with the customer does not end with closing a sale, that's where it actually begins.
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read
What Really Drives Sales Growth and Repeat Business?
Trust

What Really Drives Sales Growth and Repeat Business?

Hint: It's neither your prospects' ability to buy nor how great your product or service is.
Shaun Buck | 6 min read
